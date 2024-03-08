Good Samaritans Rescue Kittens In Drain After Seeing Mother Cat Waiting Patiently

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A couple stumbled across a mother cat, circling a particular drain waiting for her kittens.

It seems as if the kittens have fallen down during the rain storm, perhaps earlier that day.

Firefighters were called to assist the situation, however, due to the narrow size of the drain, it was quite challenging for the firefighters to fit into the tight passage in order to save the kittens.

It is unclear how long the kittens were stuck, but it is most likely that the kittens were trapped in there for several hours with no food.

By 11pm that day, the couple decided to seek help from their colleagues who happened to pass by.

Fortunately, one of them was petite enough to fit in the narrow passage to save the hungry kittens.

As for the mother cat, the couple kept her fed while the others launched the rescue mission.

The rescuing was no easy job, especially considering how slippery the drain was.

One wrong slip could be fatal for both the kittens and the colleague.

Thankfully, the kittens were successfully rescued after a long wait.

Mother cat seemed very happy to be reunited with her kittens, as she was seen snuggling up tight in the box.

The kind soul who shared the rescue mission on TikTok informed followers that the mother cat and her kittens were now in their care.

