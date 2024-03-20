Federal Highway’s Motorcycle Lane Issue Gets PKR MP’s Attention

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The main purpose of a dedicated motorcycle lane on highways is to prevent accidents and to ensure the safety of all road users.

Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung recently took to Twitter to address the concerns pertaining to the motorcycle lane on the Federal Highway.

He said there have many complaints from bikers regarding the lane’s condition to a point that it was causing accidents.

To get a better understanding of the situation, Lee went down to the ground to see for himself the condition of the motorcycle lane from Amcorp Mall to Batu Tiga, Shah Alam.

“I went to monitor the motorbike lane from the Amcorp Mall expressway to Batu Tiga Shah Alam and the result is that there are indeed some problematic places.”

According to the MP, one of the problems was that there were only signs indicating flood areas but no action was taken.

He further added that such problems will be fixed soon for the bikers to use the lane safely.

Banyak aduan yang dari penunggang motorsikal bahawa lorong motorsikal di Highway Federal amat teruk sehingga ada yang menyebabkan kemalangan. pic.twitter.com/fEKC0NwoaG — Lee Chean Chung (@cheanchung) March 18, 2024

Netizens who saw the post shared the problems that they have faced or seen on the motorcycle lane.

A netizen said that he was the victim of an accident that occurred on the lane in November 2021.

It was his first time using the Federal Highway and it was heavy rain at the time.

From the pictures and videos that he shared allegedly taken during the accident, it can be seen that the lane was flooded.

He also added that the person who helped him during the incident said that accidents were normal on the lane as the stretch was dark at nights and filled with potholes and would flood on rainy days.

Another netizen said that it was a long-standing problem.

YB Lee, sudah cerita lama ni. is a long standing problem. @JKRSelangor bertahun-tahun bila nak tindakan — Halal or Haram in Life.. complicated (@LianFookSeong) March 18, 2024

It has been going on forever. In malaysia nobody cares and will care. Many accidents happened and ambulance from UMMC dah biasa pick-up mangsa2 kemalangan kt laluan motor ni. — Dulu-Tuiter 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@apex1210) March 19, 2024

From the comments, it seems like the motorcycle lane’s problems need to be attended to as soon as possible for the safety of the bikers.

