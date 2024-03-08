Shah Alam MP Slammed For Suggesting Another Layer Over Federal Highway To Ease Traffic

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Traffic jams are a serious problem in big cities, Shah Alam being one of them.

In recent years, traffic congestion continues to arise as an issue for metropolitans.

Many wonder the solution to this problem, therefore, Shah Alam MP Alif Yusof suggested on Twitter that another tier should be constructed on the Federal Highway to bring relief to this issue.

However, this suggestion did not receive warm feedback.

“In the 90s, I commuted to work from Shah Alam – Petaling Jaya, it was not as bad as this.”

Azli suggested that it’s about time the Federal Highway has an elevated highway as an alternative route.

Although highways can offer accessibility to more areas and somewhat uplift a congested road, most netizens think otherwise.

A majority of netizens proposed that better public transport should be implemented, as previous highways did not solve high traffic in busy cities.

“Dedicated lanes with high frequency buses should be the way forward. And yes, I’ll be happy to take the bus when that happens.”

Another Twitter user claimed that he would commute on public transport if they were improved with dedicated lanes for a smoother experience.

Public transport can help reduce the number of cars on the road, easing traffic congestion and potentially reducing the need for new highways.

Another user stated that government authorities should invest in public transportation by expanding the accessibility for efficiency. Only then, there will be a change of numbers for public transport commuters.

Public transport can improve access to jobs, education, and services for those who do not have access to a car or prefer not to drive.

Netizens are demanding for improved public transport, but they question whether the government will invest in better buses and dedicated lanes for public transportation, or, simply willing to extend the highway?

Perhaps there is truth in investing into better public transportation, as Shah Alam roads are already wide enough.

Highways can promote car dependency, potentially discouraging the use of more sustainable modes of transportation such as public transit, cycling, and walking.

Investing in more highways may just simply increase more drivers, and instead of creating convenience in accessibility, it may cause bigger traffic problems.

New regulations to encourage bus transportation should be introduced once public commute is in full gear.

