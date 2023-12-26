“Steady Je” – Woman Persists in Selling Nasi Kerabu During Floods, Gains Public Attention

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Currently, states in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang are grappling with a flood disaster due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Southern Thailand, our neighbouring country, is also experiencing floods, impacting a substantial number of residents. The resulting natural disaster has prompted the temporary closure of roads, railway tracks, and numerous schools in the Yala and Narathiwat regions.

Female Trader Remains Resilient During Flooding

In the face of this natural disaster, a female trader has displayed unwavering determination to sustain her livelihood. A video posted on the TikTok account @userp422ac68zn captures her selling Nasi Kerabu, fried bihun, and various dishes in front of her house.

Trading Amid Rising Floodwater

Despite the floodwater reaching almost waist-high, the woman continues her business undeterred. Unfortunately, the floods have also submerged some of her cooking and business equipment.

The video depicts two customers purchasing food seemingly unfazed by the rising water.

Netizens Applaud and Extend Well Wishes

A scan of the comments section reveals widespread commendation for the woman’s composure in maintaining her business during the flood.

Additionally, many netizens are offering prayers for her patience and resilience in facing this trial.

May relief come to the flood victims on the East Coast and in Southern Thailand.

Flood Victims Reach 24,400 in the East Coast, 240 Evacuation Centres Opened in 18 Districts

According to the Disaster Information Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), a total of 24,484 flood victims are currently accommodated in 240 temporary relocation centres (PPS) across these three states.

The number of flood victims in Kelantan has experienced a sudden surge, rising from 1,991 yesterday morning (25 December) to 9,721 in the evening and further increasing to 13,791 as of 11 am today (26 December).

In Terengganu, the latest count of victims is 9,995 from 2,698 families, marking an increase from 4,294 people reported yesterday evening.

Although the situation is less severe than in Kelantan and Terengganu, the number of flood victims has also risen in Pahang.

Presently, 698 victims from 170 families are accommodated in 14 PRS in the Raub and Lipis districts.

