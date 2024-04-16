MBSA Man Takes Private Hospital To Court Over Negligence, Files Claim Of RM55 Million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A prominent private hospital has been slapped with a lawsuit by a Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) assistant engineer.

Isman Ibrahim filed a RM55 million lawsuit claiming that he had become disabled for life due to the negligence of a surgeon at the hospital.

It is understood that the negligence resulted in the amputation of both of his legs five years ago.

Following that, the 41-year-old assistant engineer filed the lawsuit against the hospital at the Shah Alam High Court.

“I went to the hospital because of appendicitis but because the doctor was careless, I lost my leg. The surgical procedure did not go well when the doctor punctured and tied off a major blood vessel causing both legs to turn black or gangrenous.

“The hospital then transferred me to another private hospital. Further examination led to my leg having to be amputated to save my life,” he said as quoted by Berita Harian.

Isman said this after the proceedings of the suit before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Hazizah Kassim yesterday (April 15).

According to him, both legs were amputated up to the thigh.

“While all this was happening, my wife was pregnant with our fourth child.

“For 10 days I had to hide the fate that befell me from our three children… they cried when they saw my condition,” he said, adding that he also suffered from severe nerve pain every two days for the past five years, making it difficult for him to sleep well.

Every two days starting at 2 in the morning I would experience pain and some parts of my body are disturbed and I have to rely entirely on medication. I am determined to take this case to court to show and expose the issue of negligence on the part of the hospital. I’m sure many cases are kept quiet and I hope those who have the same fate come forward. Isman Ibrahim

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Firhat Muhd ​​Fikri Isman, informed that his party will refile the suit as agreed by the client.

The initial claim is RM55 million and the re-filing is to ensure the client’s welfare is taken cared of including obtaining the true cost of the prosthetic leg. We want our client to live a normal life. The refiling of claim will be done within this month. Firhat Muhd ​​Fikri Isman, Lawyer

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.