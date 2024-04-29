Rawang Man Injured After Stepping On Nail While Jogging, Police Investigating Motive

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man from Rawang was recently injured while jogging when he stepped on a nail stuck along the roadside at Persiaran Anggun, Bandar Country Homes on Saturday, 27 April.

He posted pictures showing the injuries on his foot, the blood on his palm, and the rows of nails placed along the roadside with the sharp ends pointing upwards.

In the police report he lodged, the incident occurred around 7am while on a jog. He planned to run 10km and was upset that the injury prevented him from completing his goal.

He believes someone placed the nails on the roadside on both sides of the road for nefarious reasons and decided to lodge a police report.

Gombak police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir confirmed receiving the report at 8.28am from the 36-year-old man, Harian Metro reported.

The police are now looking for the motive behind nine nails being placed on the roadside.

The case will be investigated under Section 324/283 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the lead investigator Sergeant Mohd Hady Ismadi Mamat at 012-4628994 or Gombak police district headquarters (IPD) at 03-61262222 to help with investigations.

