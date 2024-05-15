AI Set To Moooo-ve Cattle Farming Forward In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bold move to bolster the nation’s food security, Malaysia is setting its sights on achieving 50% self-sufficiency in the beef sector by 2030.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu believes this ambitious target can be met.

He said the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and the industry will explore various new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) in livestock farming, to achieve the goal.

Mohamad made the comment while speaking to reporters after officiating the Veterinary Extension Convention and Innovation Day 2024.

As of 2023, Malaysia’s beef self-sufficiency rate is estimated to be around 27%.

The government is implementing various initiatives to boost domestic production, including increasing the number of cattle farms and improving breeding practices.

Revolutionizing Cow Farming in Malaysia: The AI Advantage

As it is, AI is already being used in cow farming in Malaysia.

The government has launched initiatives to provide farmers free access to satellite data and AI technology.

This technology can help farmers optimize milk production, monitor cattle health, and improve farm efficiency.

Additionally, AI can optimize feeding schedules and breeding programs, increasing milk production and improving animal welfare.

Dairy Sector Aims for 100% Self-Sufficiency by 2030

Meanwhile, Dr Akma Ngah Hamid, the Director-General of Veterinary Services, stated that the current self-sufficiency level for fresh milk is 62% and is progressing towards the target of 100% self-sufficiency by 2030.

“The target for 2030 is to achieve 100% self-sufficiency, so we are running many programs under the 12th Malaysia Plan. The dairy industry has a lot of potential, and we are on track, provided no outbreaks occur,” she said.

Akma added that the country currently has five dairy valleys under the National Dairy Industry Development Program, which are expected to meet the demand for local fresh milk by 2025.

Udder-standing the Impact: Balancing Imports and Domestic Production

A significant factor contributing to Malaysia’s high milk cost is its reliance on imports.

These imports incur additional costs due to transportation, tariffs, and other associated fees.

Dairy farming in Malaysia also faces challenges such as limited land availability and high feed costs.

These factors contribute to the overall cost of milk production, which is then reflected in consumers’ final price.

Kenapa ye susu dekat Malaysia ni mahal sangat? Lembu kita makan apa yang satu kotak jadi RM7.50 ni? Takkan tiap hari lembu import dari NZ. — lianasaid (@lianasaid) December 11, 2023

As of 2022, the country’s self-sufficiency level for fresh milk stood at 62%.

Malaysia imports a significant amount of milk, with New Zealand being the primary source.

In 2023, New Zealand accounted for 60% of Malaysia’s milk imports, followed by Australia (20%) and the European Union (15%).

