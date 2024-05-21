ZCOVA Launches Flagship Retail Store At IOI City Mall, Putrajaya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

ZCOVA, a premier jewellery brand renowned for its GIA and Sarine-certified diamonds and gemstones, has opened the doors to its first retail store in Klang Valley at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya.

This landmark occasion coincides with the debut of the brand’s latest limited edition jewellery collection, Isla.

From its origins as an online e-commerce business nearly a decade ago to the establishment of its inaugural retail store, ZCOVA has been revolutionising the diamond and gemstone shopping experience.

By offering a holistic approach, ZCOVA empowers consumers with access to comprehensive education, high-quality collections, and authentic certifications.

Low Ziwei, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ZCOVA said, “As co-founders of ZCOVA, our journey began with a commitment to diligence and innovation. Drawing inspiration from our father’s ethos of integrity and customer-centricity, we’ve navigated a path where meticulous financial precision intersects with artistic finesse.”

“Our expansion from an online e-commerce venture to the establishment of our physical retail store marks a significant milestone in our business expansion. With this launch, we extend peace of mind to our customers, ensuring the provision of top-quality diamonds with dual certifications guaranteed. At ZCOVA, our top priority is to facilitate a seamless and secure purchasing journey for all.”

Low Ziyin, Co-Founder and Creative Director of ZCOVA added, “We are committed to curating quality collections and elevating the customer experience. Our brand ethos revolves around modernising the way consumers perceive and purchase diamonds and gemstones.”

“Customers can now explore physically a diverse array of jewellery, ranging from captivating engagement rings to understated daily wear pieces. Our motto, ‘Celebrate Life, Your Way’, underscores our commitment to providing customers with the freedom to customise designs that authentically reflect their beauty and individuality.”

The new limited-edition Isla collection epitomises love and joy, and exudes elegance and allure.

Crafted from premium 18k gold, each piece is imbued with the enchanting beauty of Mother of Pearl and Lapis Lazuli.

18k Rose Gold with Mother of Pearl Inlay

The Isla Collection’s 18k rose gold variant, featuring a Mother of Pearl inlay, captures the tranquil essence of nature. It’s beautiful, iridescent lustre radiates calming energy, fostering self-love and introspection with its graceful, oriental charm.

18k Yellow Gold with Lapis Lazuli Inlay

The Isla Collection’s 18k yellow gold necklace with Lapis Lazuli inlay celebrates themes of royalty, friendship, and truth. Symbolising the night sky with its rich, deep blue hues, this necklace offers an enchanting appeal.

Discover the enchantment of Isla and embark on a journey of love and joy with ZCOVA’s latest collection.

Visit the ZCOVA store at G-216, Ground Floor, IOI City Mall Putrajaya to explore the full spectrum of ZCOVA’s jewellery and discover the perfect piece to complement you.

The Mother of Pearl variant is priced at RM 4,990 nett, and the Lapis Lazuli variant at RM 5,690 nett. These limited-edition pieces are truly special, with only 20 pieces available, 10 of each variant.

Every inlay in the pendant is unique as each stone varies from one form of creation to another.

Pre-orders for this exclusive collection begin on 21 May 2024. For more information on ZCOVA’s new store and the Isla collection, go HERE.

