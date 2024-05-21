[Watch] Haka Performance At St John’s Institution Gets Online Tongues Wagging

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There are many schools in Malaysia that have been around since before Merdeka such as the Penang Free High School, Victoria Institution, and St. John’s Institution.

Recently, a video of students from St John’s Institution performing the haka was shared by TikTok user @butterh4lf and it amassed a significant number of views but has since been deleted.

The video has been reshared across other social media platforms where it ignited quite a discussion.

In the video, the male students performed the haka on the open basketball court as part of the Founder’s Day celebration.

Right after performing the haka, the students sang the school rally “Cheer Cheer And Courage Display”.

The atmosphere during the performance was very vibrant as it was apparent the students were proud Johannians (a term used to refer to the students of the school).

Many people who saw the video had mixed opinions about it.

However, some netizens said that there is no need to be bitter about the performance done by the students.

Another netizen pointed out that the haka culture has been adopted by the school for a long time.

While another netizen also shared that such cheers are very common in sports.

Haka

Haka is a ceremonial dance that is performed by rugby players before a rugby match. Hakas, created by Māori tribes as war dances, were heavily choreographed to scare opponents and boost morale.

The first type called a peruperu haka, was used to call upon the god of war.

Over time, the haka evolved into a symbol of community and strength, with a ngeri haka being performed to move performers and viewers psychologically.

In New Zealand, hakas are performed for national events like rugby games and personal occasions like weddings, funerals, and local events.

They are not exclusive to Māori tribes, but anyone can perform them with seriousness and respect, as long as they understand their role and the meaning behind it.

Haka was introduced to rugby by the All Blacks in 1888, making it the best tradition in rugby.

Haka In St John’s Institution

The St John’s Institution has also adopted the haka culture since the school has a rugby team which is quite well known in the Klang Valley.

It started off being performed by the school’s rugby players but was soon joined by other students.

Currently, the haka is performed during special occasions in the school and also to honour the teachers and staff.

For example, when a teacher is retiring or is leaving the school, the teacher is given a haka performance to honour their hard work.

