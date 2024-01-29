[Updated]Netizens, Doctors React To Twitter User’s Attempt At Selling Subsidized HIV Meds Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media platforms other than being a platform to connect people and for people to freely share their opinions, have become a marketplace for items to be sold.

However recently a Twitter user known as @plhiv_my incurred the wrath of many with a post advertising subsidized HIV medicines for sale. These medicines are subsidized by the Malaysian government and are given to the patients without charge.

The medications that the netizen is selling are known as Tenof-EM and Efavirenz. According to the user, he is selling 5 sealed sets and 1 open set which is still full.

The user also stated that they would not take any responsibility for any side effects of taking the medications.

Since ramai yg mengadu terputus ubat (drug aka racun), I'm selling my closed seal drugs.



5 set sealed and 1 set open yet almost full.



I'm not responsible any adverse reaction. pic.twitter.com/WhDRWdRSy9 — plhiv_my (@plhiv_my) January 27, 2024

What Are The Medications For?

According to Practo, Tenofovir and emtricitabine are combined in the Tenof EM Tablet.

This medication functions as an antiviral and is used to treat HIV infection, a condition in which the virus assaults the immune system, making it difficult for the body to fight against infections or illnesses.

According to Medline Plus, when treating an HIV infection, efavirenz is taken in conjunction with other drugs. A group of drugs known as non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs) includes efavirenz.

It functions by lowering the blood’s concentration of HIV. While efavirenz does not treat HIV, it can lower your risk of contracting HIV-related diseases including cancer or severe infections as well as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The risk of HIV transmission to others may be reduced by taking these drugs, engaging in safer sexual behaviour, and adopting other lifestyle modifications.

Against The Law

Since the post was shared online, it has garnered 2.6 million views, and most of them are unhappy.

A netizen asked why the patient had stopped taking the medicine and another asked the patient why they were selling it when they got it for free.

What makes you stopping taking ur ARV ?What if viral load naik and cd4 drop ? I rasa macam dah lama u tak sentuh ubat tu , u should be friend with ur meds utk maintain undetectable level and stay healthy . Dont sell the meds , or just pulang balik . Its against the law . — izzul amin (@izzulamin_) January 28, 2024

Why jual… dpt free je kan.. bagi je la kat org terputus ubat tu.. klu ada pun byr postage je.. — . (@livingwithiv) January 27, 2024

Others were saying that it is against the law to sell prescribed drugs in such a manner.

@KKMPutrajaya @DrDzul @PDRMsia please take action against this person. It is totally against the law. — Nurul86 (@NurulChubby8) January 28, 2024

Tak boleh jual. Pulangkan balik di farmasi hospital/KK.

This is unethical. — seorang (@RrrrrritaE) January 28, 2024

These netizens were not wrong as according to Section 18 of the Poisons Act 1952, personnel cannot sell medications unless they possess the proper license.

Another netizen @heyizwanizzat_ zoomed in on the photos shared by the user, where the serial number was visible, which meant it was possible to trace who the medicines were prescribed to.

Even doctors condemned the actions of the patient.

Please don’t do this.



It’s unethical and illegal to sell ubat terkawal.



For those who have issues with “ubat terputus”, please contact with your klinik kesihatan or id clinic and the staff will always try to sort it out for you. https://t.co/LPb2wyIX6Q — Dr Nimelesh (@HausofHilton) January 28, 2024

Saya cukup marah.



Sudahlah berhenti ubat HAART yang diberikan oleh doktor di fasiliti kerajaan, dia pergi jual pula ubat ni kepada orang lain. Dapat percuma kan? Ubat tu bukan murah.



Ubat ini dah terbukti mampu membantu, berhenti sebab ikut ajaran yang tak cukup evidence based. https://t.co/Viih1YRgIy — Khairul Hafidz (@khairul_hafidz) January 28, 2024

Netizens report to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital and SISPAA

Referring to the image, we discovered that the man had acquired the medication from the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital located in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Furthermore, a person who inquired about the cost of the medications discovered that, although it was provided at no cost by the hospital, they were priced at RM300 per bottle.

One user also lodged a complaint with the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA).

Furthermore, @heyizwanizzat_ has reported the issue to the Kuala Kedah Health Clinic and the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital. Investigations are underway at the moment based on posts made on his Twitter updates.

Ministry of Health Responds

At around 2.30pm, the Ministry of Health responded to the tweet stating that they take this matter seriously.

“The Ministry of Health takes this issue seriously and has extended it to the mandated party for further action,” it said.

KKM memandang serius akan isu ini dan telah dipanjangkan ke pihak bermandat untuk tindakan selanjutnya. https://t.co/v7Ays8NdAW — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) January 29, 2024

