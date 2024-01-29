TRP
[Updated]Netizens, Doctors React To Twitter User's Attempt At Selling Subsidized HIV Meds Online
[Updated]Netizens, Doctors React To Twitter User's Attempt At Selling Subsidized HIV Meds Online

According to Section 18 of the Poisons Act 1952, only personnel with proper license can sell medications.

January 29, 2024

Social media platforms other than being a platform to connect people and for people to freely share their opinions, have become a marketplace for items to be sold.

However recently a Twitter user known as @plhiv_my incurred the wrath of many with a post advertising subsidized HIV medicines for sale. These medicines are subsidized by the Malaysian government and are given to the patients without charge.

The medications that the netizen is selling are known as Tenof-EM and Efavirenz. According to the user, he is selling 5 sealed sets and 1 open set which is still full.

The user also stated that they would not take any responsibility for any side effects of taking the medications.

What Are The Medications For?

According to Practo, Tenofovir and emtricitabine are combined in the Tenof EM Tablet.

This medication functions as an antiviral and is used to treat HIV infection, a condition in which the virus assaults the immune system, making it difficult for the body to fight against infections or illnesses.

According to Medline Plus, when treating an HIV infection, efavirenz is taken in conjunction with other drugs. A group of drugs known as non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs) includes efavirenz.

It functions by lowering the blood’s concentration of HIV. While efavirenz does not treat HIV, it can lower your risk of contracting HIV-related diseases including cancer or severe infections as well as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The risk of HIV transmission to others may be reduced by taking these drugs, engaging in safer sexual behaviour, and adopting other lifestyle modifications.

Against The Law

Since the post was shared online, it has garnered 2.6 million views, and most of them are unhappy.

A netizen asked why the patient had stopped taking the medicine and another asked the patient why they were selling it when they got it for free.

Others were saying that it is against the law to sell prescribed drugs in such a manner.

These netizens were not wrong as according to Section 18 of the Poisons Act 1952, personnel cannot sell medications unless they possess the proper license.

Another netizen @heyizwanizzat_ zoomed in on the photos shared by the user, where the serial number was visible, which meant it was possible to trace who the medicines were prescribed to.

Even doctors condemned the actions of the patient.

Netizens report to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital and SISPAA

Referring to the image, we discovered that the man had acquired the medication from the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital located in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Furthermore, a person who inquired about the cost of the medications discovered that, although it was provided at no cost by the hospital, they were priced at RM300 per bottle.

One user also lodged a complaint with the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA).

Furthermore, @heyizwanizzat_ has reported the issue to the Kuala Kedah Health Clinic and the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital. Investigations are underway at the moment based on posts made on his Twitter updates.

Ministry of Health Responds

At around 2.30pm, the Ministry of Health responded to the tweet stating that they take this matter seriously.

“The Ministry of Health takes this issue seriously and has extended it to the mandated party for further action,” it said.

