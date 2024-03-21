“Yellow Gloves” Lady Thanks MOH For Reminder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An entrepreneur, Dania Sedek who was reprimanded by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for using non food grade yellow gloves to handle food has come forward to apologise for her mistake.

The matter gained MOH’s attention after it went viral.

It showed Dania teaching how to make a Thai condiment known as “air asam” by mixing several ingredients in a large container while using yellow gloves.

Through a TikTok video, Dania said she became aware of the matter after her team told her that the video had gone viral.

She also added that the gloves in question had already been thrown away and would be replaced with ones more suitable for handling food.

“Thank you for the advice. I apologise for my mistake and will be more alert in the future,” she said.

According to her, she used the gloves in question because it was the same colour as her brand and yellow is also her favourite colour.

Towards the end of the video, Dania said that this experience that she faced can be used as a lesson for other food vendors out there.

She also shared the same message on her Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in the comment section, netizens praised Dania’s actions for admitting her mistake and taking it with positivity.

There are even netizens who want to continue to support the Nasi Bismi business that Dania is working on after this because of her positive attitude.

The netizens were also impressed with her choice of words and the manner in which she responded to her mistake.

MOH Advises To Use Nitrile Type Gloves (Powder-Free-Glove)

Earlier, the Ministry of Health advised food traders to use nitrile type gloves (powder-free-gloves) because it is safer to handle food and does not leave dirt residue.

MOH also offers Food Grade Certification for food contact materials including gloves and the industry can display the certification logo on certified products.

