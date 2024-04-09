TRP
"No Abnormalities" F&N Responds To Creamer Contamination Claims
“No Abnormalities” F&N Responds To Creamer Contamination Claims

F&N has been in contact with the consumer who has since apologised to the company for wrongly accusing the company of selling contaminated products.

April 9, 2024

Some drama unfolded earlier this week when an X user posted her concerns about some suspicious-looking ‘thing’ she found in a can of evaporated creamer her family consumed.

The posting got so viral that even the Health Ministry got involved.

As it later turns out, the lady who shared the posting was just “being paranoid” about her discovery—later taking down her original post and apologising to the creamer’s manufacturer for her claims of possible food contamination.

So in response, the creamer manufacturer, F&N, came out with a statement to further clarify the issue.

F&N said they’re aware of the matter and said its Quality Assurance team had run tests on the retention sample in the lab. The tests revealed no anomaly in the products from the batch.

F&N reiterated that the quality of its products and the health and well-being of consumers are of utmost importance to them.

Any enquiries on F&N products can be channelled to its Customer Care Line at 1800-88-1988.

