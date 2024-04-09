“No Abnormalities” F&N Responds To Creamer Contamination Claims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some drama unfolded earlier this week when an X user posted her concerns about some suspicious-looking ‘thing’ she found in a can of evaporated creamer her family consumed.

The posting got so viral that even the Health Ministry got involved.

As it later turns out, the lady who shared the posting was just “being paranoid” about her discovery—later taking down her original post and apologising to the creamer’s manufacturer for her claims of possible food contamination.

i have already emailed @FNholdings at 8 in the morning with proper apology and explanation 🙏🏼 thank you to those who helped me!



i also noticed some articles posting about this, please take it down as i have taken down my thread and decided to deal with this privately 🙏🏼 — :} (@stvtik) April 8, 2024

So in response, the creamer manufacturer, F&N, came out with a statement to further clarify the issue.

F&N said they’re aware of the matter and said its Quality Assurance team had run tests on the retention sample in the lab. The tests revealed no anomaly in the products from the batch.

F&N has been in contact with the consumer who has since apologised to the company for wrongly accusing the company of selling contaminated products.

F&N reiterated that the quality of its products and the health and well-being of consumers are of utmost importance to them.

Any enquiries on F&N products can be channelled to its Customer Care Line at 1800-88-1988.

F&N prioritises product quality and consumer safety. We have contacted the consumer (@stvtik) and conducted tests on our products, which found no abnormalities. The consumer has apologized on X for any confusion caused. Please see the consumer’s tweet at https://t.co/UgugzCxqto pic.twitter.com/3qAbBK36gU — Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) (@FNholdings) April 9, 2024

