“What Has My Family Been Eating?” Woman Finds Disgusting Clump In Creamer Can

A Twitter user @stvtik recently shared her horror after finding a disgusting clump at the bottom of an evaporated creamer can.

She said her sister used the evaporated creamer to cook scrambled eggs on Friday (5 April). Instead of opening the lid fully, the family usually pokes two holes so that it’s easier to pour the contents. They would keep the can in the fridge after use.

But that day, there wasn’t much creamer left and the sister thought the creamer had solidified at the bottom of the can. She put it aside beside the sink to be cleaned and recycled later.

On Sunday (7 April), they started cleaning the can and discovered the solid residue. Based on the picture she uploaded, the evaporated creamer expires on 14 April 2024.

The Health Ministry responded to the online post and said an investigation is underway. At the time of writing, @stvik’s Twitter post has been removed.

KKM memandang serius berhubung isu ini dan akan menjalankan siasatan lanjut. https://t.co/GwwozTHvhh — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) April 7, 2024

Netizens were horrified by the find and obviously had a tonne of questions. Some said it wasn’t the first time people found solid residue at the bottom of the can and it usually turns out to be mould.

Since the can was left by the sink for a few days, netizens said it was possible the residue found was the remaining creamer turning into mould.

Mould can also develop at the bottom of the can due to improper storage by the seller and the consumer.

Meanwhile, another person said the family should have stored the evaporated creamer in the freezer instead of the fridge chiller.

idk but based on her tweets, she left it for 2 days before open it up. pretty sure that’s mould. @FNholdings deserve an apology from her pic.twitter.com/4gXPFcibFs — clara (@clara112252) April 7, 2024

dah keluarkan, and then left it for 2 days baru nak cuci? gurl that’s mould. obviously dah berkulat bila dibiar dalam suhu bilik. + 5/4 you kata susu dah tinggal sikit. that means dah buka & guna for few times. sempat lagi nak delete the whole thread sebelum f&n saman you balik — tyn ✧ (@ftnatiqah) April 7, 2024

eh dah private yang viral kan f&n susu sejat tu. they left it for 2 days in temp room lepastu baru nak cuci, obviously akan berkulat😭😭😭 yang replies pun geli kata tikus la apa lah sedangkan benda tu kulat — tyn ✧ (@ftnatiqah) April 7, 2024

saw the twt bout something in susu sejat f&n then went to google cam ada same case and its actually mould? it does look like flesh and disgusting 😅 but yeah waiting for the response from f&n — aunisoo (@auni_anur) April 7, 2024

Haih ni sorang lagi, sia sia je kalau kena saman dengan F&N 😭 susu cair ni kalau boleh guna tu habiskan terus and kalau nk simpan sangat pun pls simpan dalam freezer bukan chiller 😪 https://t.co/e6K86vTJiD — Aimi Fariha⁷ (@aimifariha) April 7, 2024

Saya yakin ini mould. Kulat datang dalam pelbagai warna, jadi tak mustahil mold itu berada di lapisan paling bawah susu tu.



Ini berpunca daripada cara panyimpanan yang tak betul sama ada pada side pengguna atau penjual.



Boleh baca kat sini https://t.co/6xu9sQ4GVf pic.twitter.com/B6SLj1vkf3 — Picky (@pickyhn) April 7, 2024

