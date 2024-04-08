TRP
Now Reading
“What Has My Family Been Eating?” Woman Finds Disgusting Clump In Creamer Can
Raya 2024
TRP
Raya 2024 Raya 2024
TRP

“What Has My Family Been Eating?” Woman Finds Disgusting Clump In Creamer Can

A Twitter user found the disgusting-looking residue at the bottom of an evaporated creamer can during cleaning.

by
April 8, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Twitter user @stvtik recently shared her horror after finding a disgusting clump at the bottom of an evaporated creamer can.

She said her sister used the evaporated creamer to cook scrambled eggs on Friday (5 April). Instead of opening the lid fully, the family usually pokes two holes so that it’s easier to pour the contents. They would keep the can in the fridge after use.

But that day, there wasn’t much creamer left and the sister thought the creamer had solidified at the bottom of the can. She put it aside beside the sink to be cleaned and recycled later.

On Sunday (7 April), they started cleaning the can and discovered the solid residue. Based on the picture she uploaded, the evaporated creamer expires on 14 April 2024.

The Health Ministry responded to the online post and said an investigation is underway. At the time of writing, @stvik’s Twitter post has been removed.

Netizens were horrified by the find and obviously had a tonne of questions. Some said it wasn’t the first time people found solid residue at the bottom of the can and it usually turns out to be mould.

Since the can was left by the sink for a few days, netizens said it was possible the residue found was the remaining creamer turning into mould.

Mould can also develop at the bottom of the can due to improper storage by the seller and the consumer.

Meanwhile, another person said the family should have stored the evaporated creamer in the freezer instead of the fridge chiller.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd