KFC’s Finger-Lickin’ Fightback: RM9.99 ‘Jimat Hari-Hari’ Deals

KFC, the fast-food behemoth known for its crispy, juicy fried chicken, has been experiencing some recent difficulties.

The Colonel’s empire seemed crumbling, with over 100 stores temporarily shuttered across Malaysia due to tough economic conditions.

But whispers in the streets suggest that the closures might have more to do with the boycott movement following the escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Enter the Jimat Hari-Hari campaign, a finger-lickin’ fightback that’s got Malaysians rushing to their nearest KFC for a taste of the action.

With sets starting at a mere RM9.99, it’s a deal that’s hard to resist.

Savvy customers have quickly pointed out that the chicken seems bigger and better than ever, making it a real value for the money.

The campaign, which only applies to self-collect and in-store purchases, has been a welcome relief for Malaysians who have felt the economic downturn’s pinch.

The Colonel’s Call: Indulge Now!

While prices may vary depending on location, the promise of a finger-lickin’ good deal has been enough to attract customers.

KFC Malaysia has remained tight-lipped about the boycott allegations, but the Jimat Hari-Hari campaign speaks volumes.

It’s a bold move to win back the hearts (and stomachs) of Malaysians, and if the long lines and happy faces are anything to go by, it seems to be working.

Mekdi ramai je yang boikot tapi dia still open, sebab mekdi menjaga kualiti makanan & pandai main harga.



Cikmak mekdi yang ada ayam under Rm20 kalau kepci atas Rm20. Mekdi punya ayam besar makan seketul pun dah kenyang, KFC ayam kecik so tak berbaloi. pic.twitter.com/txP5Trtvpk — hitam manis orangnya (@AbamThunderr) April 30, 2024

So, if you’ve been craving some of the Colonel’s secret recipes, now’s the time to indulge.

Head down to your nearest KFC, grab a Jimat Hari-Hari set, and let the crispy, juicy goodness remind you why KFC has been a Malaysian favourite for so long.

Just remember, the early bird gets the chicken!

A Finger-Lickin’ Lesson for the Newcomers

This bold move by KFC might make the newbie competitors in Malaysia think twice about trying to ruffle the Colonel’s feathers.

With decades of experience, a secret recipe that’s stood the test of time, and now, a campaign that’s got everyone talking, KFC is showing that it’s not just a fast-food chain – it’s a finger-lickin’ force to be reckoned with.

So, while the upstarts might be trying to make a name for themselves, KFC is proving that sometimes, the old bird still knows best.

And with deals like these, it’s clear that the Colonel isn’t ready to give up his crown just yet.

