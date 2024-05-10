[Watch] USB Of Flavour: Type C’s Electrifying Review Sparks Cravings For DarSA Fried Chicken

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

DarSA Fried Chicken (DFC) was recently involved in controversies involving racist ‘Type C’ comments and pricing issues.

However, the restaurant has since addressed these issues with a public apology and by taking action against its social media staff.

In a surprising turn of events, a video review by a Chinese online food reviewer known as Hungry Sam praising DFC has gone viral, drawing significant attention and curiosity from the public.

The restaurant, proudly 100% Muslim-made, has been lauded for its delicious local flavour, with Hungry Sam encouraging everyone to try it for themselves.

The viral social media video features the reviewer trying a 2 pcs Chicken Set priced at RM16.60 and waiting an hour to receive his order.

His enthusiastic response, “Wooo spicy fried chicken! This is good man!” and commendation of the chicken’s size as worth the wait have piqued public interest.

Hungry Sam – who has a large following of people – even rated the meal 9.2/10 after trying it with garlic sauce, praising its deliciousness.

From Controversy to Unity

This review has sparked a broader conversation in the comments section, with many expressing their eagerness to try DFC, emphasizing that they support good products with quality service regardless of who sells them.

This sentiment aligns with the call for support without racism from all sides – a testament to how food can unite people across cultural divides.

In this wave of positivity, numerous netizens thank Hungry Sam for his kind words about DFC, highlighting the power of inclusive reviews in bridging communities and fostering a culture of mutual appreciation and respect.

Before this ‘turning point’, DFC had taken a significant hit due to the “Type C comments”, facing backlash from all races.

Kepsi kepunyaan melayu di laggani semua kaum



Darsa menunjukkan keislaman mengharapkan org islam punya sokongan mengambil kesempatan boikot yg berlarutan… Sama juga sprt restoran ustazah seorang tu… Yg terpaksa tutup… Radix pun lari ke indonesia weii — ShahnazAziz (@ShahnazAzizTT) May 7, 2024

People commented that any business that plays with religious sentiments is bound to fail, especially if it’s a newly started business.

The restaurant also becomes the butt of jokes, showcasing the volatile nature of public opinion and the impact of social media on businesses today.

READ MORE: DarSA Fried Chicken Apologizes For Racist ‘Type C’ Comment, Highlighting Malaysia’s Struggle With Racial Harmony

READ MORE: Type C? Meleis? – Tracing The Roots Of Racial Slurs In Malaysia

Amidst the backlash, some from the Chinese community defended DFC, acknowledging that while what was done was wrong, there was no need to boycott the establishment.

This nuanced stance highlights a call for understanding and proportionate response in the face of controversy.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.