DarSA Fried Chicken Apologizes For Racist ‘Type C’ Comment, Highlighting Malaysia’s Struggle With Racial Harmony

In a recent development that has sparked a heated debate on racism in Malaysia, DarSA Fried Chicken (DFC) has issued a public apology for using the term ‘Type C’ in response to a customer’s comment on social media.

The phrase ‘Type C’ is used to refer to the Chinese community in a derogatory manner.

DFC admitted their blunder by saying, “We apologize and acknowledge that it was an unintentional mistake. Perhaps too many disparaging comments have somewhat distracted our admin team.”

However, this excuse was poorly received by netizens, who felt that the company was trying to shift the blame onto others and downplay the severity of their actions.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with DFC’s response.

“People only asked why the price is high; why does DarSA drag race issue into it out of nowhere?” one user remarked, highlighting the absurdity of DFC’s response.

Another user wrote, “Blaming it on distractions from negative comments is not an acceptable justification. They should take full responsibility for their words and actions.”

DFC, which has emerged as a potential alternative to KFC in Malaysia, opened its first outlet in Rawang, Selangor, last month.

The Insidious Nature of Casual Racism: It’s No Laughing Matter

The incident has brought to the forefront the underlying racial tensions that persist in Malaysian society, despite the country’s diverse cultural makeup.

Many Malaysians have expressed their disappointment and frustration with the casual use of racist language, emphasizing the need for greater understanding and respect among the nation’s various ethnic groups.

Adding that racism has no place in society, they called on fellow Malaysians to work together to break down the barriers that divide and foster a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect.

Others have pointed out that the incident is symptomatic of a larger problem, with racism often being brushed aside or dismissed as harmless banter.

Many felt it is time Malaysians have an honest conversation about the impact of casual racism.

Furthermore, just because something is said in jest doesn’t mean it’s not hurtful or damaging.

Casual racism, often disguised as humour or playful banter, can be just as harmful as overt discrimination.

It normalizes stereotypes, reinforces negative attitudes, and creates an environment where marginalized communities feel unwelcome and disrespected.

United in Diversity: Building a Stronger Malaysia Together

While the controversy surrounding DFC’s racist comment has taken centre stage, some have also pointed out the company’s poorly written menu, which featured numerous spelling errors and inconsistencies.

However, while a well-written menu is important, a company’s values and actions truly matter when promoting racial harmony.

As Malaysia continues to grapple with the challenges of building a truly inclusive society, incidents like these serve as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

It is the responsibility of all Malaysians, regardless of their background, to stand against racism and work towards a future where every individual is treated with dignity and respect.

Voting with Our Wallets: Supporting Inclusive Businesses

It’s also important to remember that there are always alternatives to restaurants that engage in divisive or discriminatory practices.

By patronising establishments that celebrate diversity and foster a sense of community, we can communicate that discrimination and exclusion have no place in our society.

This includes supporting local, independent businesses owned and operated by people from diverse backgrounds and those that actively engage in social responsibility and give back to their communities.

Moreover, by supporting diverse and socially responsible businesses, we are helping to create more opportunities for underrepresented groups and marginalized communities.

This can lead to greater economic empowerment, improved social mobility, and a more level playing field for all Malaysians.

So let us embrace our role as conscious consumers and use our purchasing power to support businesses celebrating diversity, promoting equality, and working towards a better future for all.

Together, we can create a Malaysia where every individual, regardless of background, can thrive and feel valued.

