No Badge Above The Law: Five Policemen Charged With Robbing RM140K From Chinese National

In a troubling turn of events, five police officers, including an assistant superintendent (ASP), have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Berita Harian reported that ASP Faizol Ismail, 41, and four corporals – Khairil Annuar Sulaiman, 39, Zaidi Jamaludin, 35, Mohd Adrafil Adlan Roslan, 28, and Ahmad Rohafiz Abdul Rani, 39 – pleaded not guilty in the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur to a charge of robbing a Chinese national, Zhang Chenxuan, of RM140,000.

The alleged gang robbery took place on 6 April at an apartment unit in Jalan Tun Razak, Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur.

The charge is under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment and whipping, if convicted.

Judge Hamidah Deril granted the five accused bail of RM8,000 with one surety each and set 20 June for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhairi Noh prosecuted the case, while lawyers Gurmukh Singh Sandhu and Shah Rizal Abdul Manan represented the accused officers.

Shah Rizal, who represented Mohd Adrafil, requested a lower bail amount, as his client is still unmarried and takes care of his parents.

He emphasized that his client and the other accused, who are still on duty, attended court on their own accord, demonstrating their responsible attitude and lack of intention to flee.

Justice Under Scrutiny

This incident is not an isolated case, as there has been a string of recent cases involving police officers breaking the law.

Such incidents have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the Malaysian police force and have eroded public trust in law enforcement.

As the case unfolds, the public will be watching closely to see if justice is served and if measures are taken to address the growing problem of police misconduct in Malaysia.

The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the future of law enforcement in the country and the trust placed in those sworn to protect and serve.

If the accused officers are found guilty and appropriately punished, it could send a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated and help restore some measure of public faith in the police.

However, it is crucial to recognize that not all police officers are corrupt or engage in misconduct.

The majority of law enforcement officials are dedicated professionals who strive to serve and protect the people with integrity and honor.

Jujur, masih ada anggota polis yang baik 🫡 https://t.co/C3VHmK7U2n — Heriyani Hendra (@HeriyaniH) April 15, 2024

