KFC Malaysia Slashes Prices Again, This Time For Mother’s Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KFC Malaysia has been on a roll lately, dishing out discounts and ramping up its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, despite facing challenges such as branch closures and alleged boycotts by Malaysians over the Palestine issue.

In their latest move to win back customers and celebrate Mother’s Day, the fast-food chain has slashed the price of their 9-piece fried chicken set from RM54.99 to just RM36.

The Mother’s Day promotion, which runs from 10 to 12 May, allows customers to purchase up to three sets of the discounted 9-piece fried chicken meal.

To sweeten the deal, customers can also add a large portion of mashed potatoes or coleslaw for an additional RM4.

KFC Malaysia’s Strategic Comeback Amidst Challenges: Price Cuts and CSR to Regain Favor

This latest discount comes on the heels of KFC Malaysia’s “Jimat Hari-Hari” (Saving Money Every Day) promotion, launched on 1 May, which saw the prices of all nine fried chicken or burger set meals reduced by at least RM2.

Netizens have enthusiastically welcomed the move, taking to social media to express their delight.

READ MORE: KFC’s Finger-Lickin’ Fightback: RM9.99 ‘Jimat Hari-Hari’ Deals

However, KFC Malaysia’s recent discounts and promotions have raised eyebrows, as they seem to coincide with a series of branch closures and alleged boycotts by Malaysians.

Some have speculated that the increased CSR activities and price cuts are an attempt to win back customers and improve the brand’s image.

READ MORE: KFC Malaysia Temporarily Closes Over 100 Restaurants

To be fair, KFC Malaysia has always been known for giving back to the community through various initiatives and charitable efforts.

It is important to note that KFC Malaysia is owned by QSR Brands, a Malaysian company, and has no connection to Israel or any other foreign entity.

Ada sebab kita beli barangan sesuatu.



Nak boikot pun mesti ada sebab.



Bila sesuatu bangsa/pihak tu boikot, kita peniaga kena cakna.



EPF/JCorp dalam QSR ya. QSR own KFC Malaysia.



Harap mereka cakna, cargas sikit CEO/MD. https://t.co/NWP4IxOlWZ — wanhafiz 🇲🇾 | Public Mutual Consultant Recruiter (@wanhafiz) April 30, 2024

As Mother’s Day approaches, the fast-food chain hopes its latest promotion will attract customers and help families celebrate the occasion without breaking the bank.

Rival Brands Face Early Hurdles in Malaysia’s Fierce Fast Food Arena

KFC Malaysia has a long history of supporting local causes and has been integral to the Malaysian community for decades.

Despite the temporary closures, over 600 KFC outlets operate in Malaysia.

However, the current situation has allowed new local brands to emerge and capitalize on the perceived weakness in KFC Malaysia’s market position.

However, one of the new kids on the block has already stumbled barely after they started, facing complaints about their prices and PR blunders.

These early missteps highlight the challenges of entering a highly competitive market and the importance of a well-thought-out strategy for product offerings, pricing, marketing, and public relations.

READ MORE: DarSA Fried Chicken Apologizes For Racist ‘Type C’ Comment, Highlighting Malaysia’s Struggle With Racial Harmony

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.