Where To Lepak With Your Mum This Weekend From 10 To 12 May

This week, there are interesting exhibitions and music events for everyone. Since it’s the Mother’s Day weekend, there are also many events that you can bring your mum to.

Ningyo: Art & Beauty of Japanese Dolls | Muzium Negara | 9am-5pm | Ticketed event

Explore the heritage and history of Japanese dolls at the Ningyo: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls exhibition. The exhibition is divided into four sections: ‘Ningyo for children’s growth,’ ‘Ningyo as art,’ ‘Ningyo as folk art,’ and ‘Spreading Ningyo culture,’ featuring 67 chosen dolls that highlight the history and significance of Japanese doll-making. Please check ticket prices here.

Mother’s Day Terrazzo Vase Workshop | Petals By You Studio, GMBB | 11am-2pm, 3pm-6pm | RM350 per pax, RM660 per pair

In this three-hour workshop, participants will learn how to make a beautiful terazzo vase and crepe carnation flowers as a meaningful gift for their mum. Alternatively, you can turn it into a mother-daughter hangout by bringing her along to experience the workshop together. The workshop is beginner-friendly and all materials will be provided.

Sakura Festival | Lalaport | 4pm-10pm | Free public event

Be prepared to be transported to a world of sakura wonders with dazzling lights at Lalaport until 19 May 2024. The festival includes performances such as Odori dances, open mic sessions, games, Japanese-themed workshops, and more family-friendly activities. Japanese Girl Band, AKB48, will be performing as well.

Star Wars Pewter Bowl Workshop | Royal Selangor Visitor Centre | 9am-5pm | RM90

In conjunction with Star Wars Day, guests get to hammer their own Star Wars pewter bowl at the School of Hard Knocks. This special Star Wars Pewter Bowl workshop runs until 31 May 2024. To register, you can try booking online at their website or walk-in as the workshops typically run every 30 minutes.

Mother’s Day Treat Pop Up | Society, Mont Kiara | 11am-6pm | Free public event

Take your mum on a shopping trip and pamper her with a free hairstyling session! There’ll also be tarot card readings, press-on nail service, yummy snacks, and more. Over at Blue Blossom Co’s booth, you and your mum can make your own jewellery too. For more info, head over to Society Mont Kiara’s Instagram.

8 Years of SaturdaySelects | Port Klang Cruise Terminal | 3pm-12am | Ticketed event

SaturdaySelects, a live venue space for music, is celebrating its 8th birthday with a day-to-night party featuring a great lineup of DJs spinning various genres on two stages: the Main Deck & the Engine Room.

Marble Sake Set | Beary Potter Studio, Bukit Jalil | 2pm-5pm | RM300/pax, RM580/pair

In this workshop, participants will be taught the marbling and throwing process, and post-production service (trimming and firing) to make one sake bottle and two sake cups. All materials will be provided. Remember to DM the studio to book your slot.

RWD/FWD | Pentas 2, KLPAC | 3pm, 4.30pm | Ticketed event

Director Ian Chow is bringing pop rock hits from the 80s and 90s. Guests get to “customize” their concert experience by picking the order of the songs and how they want to enjoy to music. The mechanics of it will be revealed during the show! Remember to get your tickets here.

Let’s Swing with Junji Delfino & David Gomes | Royal Selangor Visitor Centre | 3pm | RM70

Enjoy an enchanting musical afternoon with vocal powerhouse Junji Delfino & seasoned jazz pianist David Gomes at The Café this Sunday. The fee is inclusive of one drink, the choice of soft drink, coffee, or tea. Children below 12 can join the musical afternoon for free.

