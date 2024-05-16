Not Sure Where To Have A Chilled Out Weekend In Klang Valley?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are bazaars, a stage play, a wayang kulit show, and a fun leather crafting workshop.

Aloha | Central Market | Looks like Aloha spirit timing | Wear your best Hawaiian-inspired outfit!

The theme of the bazaar this week is Hawaii so it’s a good time as any to embrace the Aloha spirit. Browse the many goods peddled by local brands and stop by the delicious food stalls when you’re feeling peckish.

PASAR BESTIES Bazaar | The School by Jaya One | 11am-6pm | Free public event

Organised by the community platform The Butterfly Project, the bazaar aims to foster conversations, offer a safe platform to address mental health, and raise awareness by collaborating with brands and partners.

The event features 6 specially curated workshops that are complimentary to participate, over 30 vendors selling pre-loved and handmade items, and a showcase of 13 participating brands.

The workshops include a honey-tasting workshop, a friendship bracelet-making workshop by Kerlip, Mastering Emotions for entrepreneurs, Menstrual Cup Workshop 101, The Game of Mastering Emotions (card game), Dear My Future Self (a self-compassion letter writing workshop), and an essential oils workshop by Roots.

World of Words & Wits | Tunku Abdul Rahman Uni | 3pm & 8.30pm | RM10/pax

Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT) students are holding a play adaptation of Hanna Alkaf’s Queen of the Tiles. The story is a murder mystery set in a Scrabble tournament and things kick up a notch when the dead girl’s social media is active again.

Leather Craft Workshop | GMBB | 2pm-6pm | RM150/pax

Leather crafter Acap Roseknight will guide participants on how to make a leather cardholder that can hold up to 20+ cards. Vegan leather and tools will be provided. Please contact Phrygian Acraft to reserve your spot.

Peperangan Bintang Wayang Kulit Show | Royal Selangor Visitor Centre | 11.30am & 4pm | Free admission

Fusion Wayang Kulit is retelling the Star Wars story through shadow puppetry from 18 to 19 May. Relive the epic space battles and scenes in wayang kulit style at the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre this weekend. Remember to register your spots to avoid disappointment.

Beyond Beautifying: Placemaking in Urban Design | C-Space, Central Market | 9am-5.30pm

This workshop series by MyTownscape explores the concept of townscape and its quality, elements and significance within urban design, particularly in Malaysia. It also highlights the challenges in establishing a distinct sense of place and identity.

Sunday Book Bazaar | Church of St Francis of Assisi, Cheras | 8am-12.30pm

Books are going cheap at only RM1-2 every Sunday at the church. Check out the weekly new arrivals on the church’s bazaar Facebook page.

