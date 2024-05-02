Sleeping Beauty’s Rude Awakening: Thief Sneaks In, Steals Phones

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a scene straight out of a horror movie, a woman in Petaling Jaya experienced a rude awakening when she discovered that a thief had invaded her home while she was sleeping.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday (30 April) in the Kota Damansara area, has left the community shocked and the police on high alert.

According to Petaling Jaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaafar, the female victim woke up at 7 a.m. to find her house door open and two mobile phones missing.

Upon reviewing her CCTV footage, she confirmed that a thief had sneaked into her home at night and made off with the phones and RM500 in cash.

The one-minute, 22-second video, circulating on social media since yesterday, shows the man brazenly breaking into the house, seemingly unafraid of being caught.

Thief Shatters Sleeping Woman’s Sense of Security

The footage has sparked outrage among netizens, who call for swift action against the perpetrator.

Shahrulnizam has assured the public that the police are tracing the man’s identity in the video and investigating the case under Section 380 (theft) of the Penal Code.

He has also urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Petaling Jaya Police District Headquarters Operations Room at 03-7966 2222.

This incident reminds all homeowners to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to secure their homes, even when sleeping.

As the police continue their hunt for the thief, the community remains on edge, hoping that justice will be served and this “sleeping beauty” will finally rest easy, knowing her home is safe once again.

