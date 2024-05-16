Instant Noodles Cook-Off At Genting Highlands Petrol Station Sparks Police Hunt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of individuals cooking instant noodles at a petrol station in Genting Highlands has caught the attention of local authorities, prompting a police investigation into the viral video that has taken social media by storm.

The 50-second clip, uploaded on 13 May, has caught the attention of netizens and the police, who have now opened an investigation.

Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, the Bentong District Police Chief, confirmed that a report was received regarding the video, which has been making rounds on social media platforms.

The footage shows a group of vehicle owners engaging in unconventional cooking activity at the petrol station, raising concerns about public disturbance and safety.

A Notorious Hotspot for Troublemakers

In response to the incident, authorities have announced plans to conduct more frequent joint operations in the area, particularly during weekends and public holidays.

Superintendent Zaiham emphasized that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in activities that disrupt public peace and order.

According to information and complaints received by the police, the location in question has reportedly been a popular spot for vehicle owners to gather and engage in activities causing public nuisance.

The investigation has been opened under Section 268 of the Penal Code for causing public nuisance and Section 336 of the Penal Code for acts endangering the life or personal safety of others.

Authorities are also urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Yeah that petron in genting, always jam-packed with people buat perangai macam ni and sebab tu polis selalu ada kat situ😩 Punyalah berlambak area camping/glamping nak juga buat kat situ dah kenapa — thatgurlnad (@ndzneko) May 13, 2024

A Lesson in Public Order and Safety

The viral video has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many users expressing their disbelief and amusement at the unusual sight of people cooking instant noodles at a petrol station.

While some find the incident humorous, others argue that there are plenty of other suitable places for camping or picnicking where cooking activities can be carried out safely and without causing a public disturbance.

As the investigation unfolded, the incident illuminated the importance of maintaining public order and safety, even in unexpected circumstances.

The viral video may have provided a moment of levity for social media users.

Still, it’s no laughing matter for the authorities as they work to ensure that such incidents do not become a recurring trend.

