Man Shares Lockup And One-Day Jail Stint Just Because He Forgot His IC

Through a video uploaded by TikTok user @thejokercho, he recounts his experience of being detained at a shopping center in Klang, Selangor for not carrying an identity card when he was 16 years old.

He explained that the incident took place after he lost his identity card and was given a temporary IC in the form of a piece of paper.

But because he wanted to avoid damages to the paper, he decided to keep the temporary IC at home.

It so happens on that fateful day, a group of police officers were conducting an inspection and arresting a group of foreigners at the location they were at.

Suddenly, he was also asked to step aside for the purpose of inspection before realizing that he did not have his temporary IC on him.

Because he did not have valid proof of being a Malaysian citizen, the young man was also detained along with the other foreigners and taken to the police station.

“Yes the police asked for my IC but I didn’t have it on me. Long story short, I was handcuffed. My friend got off because he had his IC with him. I told him to inform my dad,” he said in the TikTok video.

The man was then held in lockup for four days before being tried in court and sentenced to one day in jail.

“I told the judge I will not do this again and will carry my IC wherever I go. The judge banged his gavel, and said one day jail. The person next to me said not to worry because ‘one day jail’ is just spent at the court. Just stay until 4 and then I can go home,” he added.

After finishing his very short prison sentence, the man revealed that he was bathed in lemon water by his family members at home and the clothes he wore in the lockup were thrown away.

He said it was the tradition of old people if they were arrested by the police.

At the end of the video, the TikTok user advised the public to always carry their IC whenever they go out for fear of being punished like this.

The video has received a lot of attention and managed to get 722.6K total views as at press time.

Yes, you need to carry your IC with you

As an info, the identity card must be carried by every Malaysian at all times.

According to former Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, individuals who fail to present identification documents can be detained by the police.

“The failure of any individual to present an identification document when examined by the police is an offense according to Regulation 25(1)(n) PPPN 1990,” said Acryl Sani.

Individuals found guilty can be sentenced to imprisonment of not more than three years, a fine of not more than RM20,000 or both.

