Con Artist Preys On Elderly In Petaling Jaya, Steals Nearly RM400,000

Malaysia has been grappling with a surge in scam cases targeting its elderly population, and a recent incident has brought the issue back into the spotlight.

A con artist has allegedly duped senior citizens out of nearly RM400,000 across several states, according to Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Shahrulnizam Jaa’far.

The 28-year-old suspect, Lau Kah Weng, whose last known address is Taman KIP, Damansara Suria, is now wanted by the police.

The latest reported incident occurred in Seapark, where a retiree fell victim to the scammer’s tactics and lost RM25,000.

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that the scammer had employed a particularly brazen tactic to lure his latest victim.

According to police, Lau arrived at the victim’s location in a green Lamborghini, using the luxury vehicle to impress and gain the trust of the unsuspecting individual.

The Anatomy of a Con: Unraveling the Suspect’s Modus Operandi

Shahrulnizam revealed that the suspect’s modus operandi involves offering “government aid” to unsuspecting victims.

“The suspect would bring victims to the bank and, along the way, offer purported state government investment schemes,” he explained. Interested victims would then take out savings to ‘invest’.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, the investigating officer in charge of the case, has been designated as the point of contact for anyone who may have valuable insights into Lau’s whereabouts or activities.

The public is urged to contact Inspector Gashwinpal Singh directly at 016-3649168 if they have any information to assist in the investigation.

The suspect has a lengthy criminal record, with 31 offences since 2014.

He has been linked to five cases in Petaling Jaya alone, four of which led to criminal charges where he pleaded innocent.

The suspect’s activities have also been reported in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak, and Pahang, with the Seapark incident being the most recent.

Protecting the Vulnerable: Combating the Scourge of Elderly Scams in Malaysia

Scam cases, particularly those targeting the elderly, have been a prevalent issue in Malaysia for some time.

Authorities have been working to raise awareness and crack down on these crimes, but the problem persists.

As the police continue their search for the suspect, Malaysians are reminded to be cautious when approached by individuals offering unsolicited financial aid or investment opportunities.

Verifying the legitimacy of such offers and safeguarding personal and financial information is crucial to avoid falling victim to these scams.

If you have just made a financial transaction as part of a scam, it is crucial to act quickly.

The National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) operates a 24/7 hotline at 997 to assist scam victims in Malaysia.

Tips: don’t panic, hang up the call immediately if you find it dodgy, call NSRC hotline at 997 to lodge a report if you fell into a scam. pic.twitter.com/aoTfMhwMdN — Junaid Ibrahim (@journaidd) April 16, 2024

