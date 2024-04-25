Cops Investigating Twitter User Who Made Hurtful Comment About Lumut Heli Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An investigation paper has been opened over a hurtful Twitter posting made by one Saifuddin Shafik.

An iPhone 12 Pro believed to have been the device used to post the comment was also seized.

The Twitter user is under investigation for allegedly making a hurtful comment about the helicopter crash that happened a few days ago in Lumut, Perak during the rehearsal for the 90th Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Day celebration.

In a statement, Director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ), Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the case was investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1995, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998

“The investigation was carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit of the Prosecution and Legal Division (D5) of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department,” he said in the statement.

“The investigation papers have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office in line with the provisions of Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution,” he added.

Hurtful remark

The Twitter post has since been deleted.

However, after it went viral, a police report was made at the Kerian Regional Police headquarters by media practitioner Kamal Abas.

“These cruel words should not be uttered when many people, especially the victims’ families, are in grief because they have lost family members,” he said as reported by Berita Harian.

Later Saifuddin apologised for his comments in a separate posting.

He said it was not his intention to be rude but he just posted the first thing that crossed his mind when news broke that two RMN helicopters had crashed.

He claimed it was not his intention to insult the victims of the crash, but to express his views that national heroes should not die in such a manner.

