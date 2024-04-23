“Makcik oh Makcik” – Twitterjaya Up In Arms Over Activist Siti Kasim’s Latest Tweet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Vocal human rights activist Siti Kasim has always been on the receiving end of criticism, but this time around there is hardly anyone siding with her point of view.

Twitterjaya, from big name accounts to those with a small number of followers, is not taking kindly to her sharing of a thread by an Israeli lawyer @GalG_IL.

The Israeli lawyer, in what she called a “social network trip”, provided photos and videos to “personally conclude” that it is “quite clear that there are those in Gaza who know how to make extensive use of the networks and social media for the purposes of emotional extortion and also false propaganda.”

In short, Gal, while admitting there is suffering, suggested that there “is no genocide and no famine in Gaza”.

Cut back to our very own Siti, she shared the thread and added her take: “The situation in Gaza right now. Up to you to believe or not. Make up your own mind. Read the thread.”

The situation in Gaza right now. Up to you to believe or not. Make up your own mind. Read the thread. https://t.co/t6mMP8qj4o — Siti Kasim (@sitikasim) April 22, 2024

While she did ask people to read and make up their own minds, the general tone of what she was saying, especially describing Gal’s post as “the situation in Gaza right now” clearly did not sit well with many.

Her tweet has racked up over 390K views and Twitterjaya did not hold back their punches.

Social media influencer Ceddy who has always been vocal on Twitter in speaking against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, returned Siti’s words back at her but while sharing a video posted by activist @Kahlissee captioned: “Israel bombed an overcrowded neighbourhood with airstrikes without any prior warning.”

The situation in Gaza right now. Up to you to believe or not. Make up your own mind. Watch the video. https://t.co/PcsaPTIr1z — Ceddy (@CeddyOrNot) April 22, 2024

Another Twitter user @acaijawa with over 80K followers replied to Siti saying it was sad that she believed Israeli propagandists.

Sadly you believe in Israeli propagandists.



Downplaying atrocity. Muddying the waters. Making war crimes seems like a matter of debate. Outright revising history and even current events.



And it comes from a person who advocates for human rights. You just Islam. — Faisal Rahim (@acaiijawa) April 22, 2024

Former media practitioner Ooi Beng Cheang said he was reminded of a scene from the movie Gladiator.

Reminds me of a scene from Gladiator when one of the characters says “People should know when they are conquered.”

The people of Gaza have submitted for a long time, this time they're not submitting anymore.https://t.co/XOZ1RkdeiF — Ooi Beng Cheang (@luxentX) April 22, 2024

Another Twitter user suggested Siti visited Gaza herself.

Here’s an idea. Why not you go to Gaza for yourself and see the real deal. Take a selfie and I will take your words, word by word. Any sane person would not take words of a Zionist proponent and actually believe it. — Hazy_Rain (@justalhafiz) April 22, 2024

Twitter user @Dafrosty also threw Siti’s words back at her while sharing an AlJazeera post on an Israeli air attack hitting a residential area in Gaza City.

The situation in Gaza right now. Up to you to believe or not. Make up your own mind. Read the thread. https://t.co/RLS0vQDp8G — Dafrosty✊🏽🍉 (@Dafrosty) April 22, 2024

While some hurled insults, others worded their criticism of Siti’s tweet in a more polite, or sarcastic manner.

“Here’s some videos of food, this is definitely enough counter-evidence to dispute the conclusion of every human rights organization in the world concluding that Gaza is on the brink of famine” — Jamie | עזרא ✡️ 🍉🎗️ (@bijoubones) April 22, 2024

Don't think it's possible to tell based on one video, no matter which side you're advocating.



There r tons of social engineering and manipulations at work since it started. Obviously one side is winning on SM.



To me, geopolitics r never straightforward and are not for the naive — Tofu 🌻 ### (@Tofu09231752) April 22, 2024

Dear government, send her there please so that she will believe what really happen there. — Annasofea (@annasofea911) April 22, 2024

Makcik oh makcik. Have u lost ur soul? — 🍉 Public Health is Laif! (@adamapotek) April 22, 2024

As all of the above are in the replies section, her Quote Tweets are not looking any better for Siti.

When you hate so much and decide that Palestinians are lying.



I suggest you head there and live in Gaza for a bit or even Israel. It's time you spent time with the Zionist. Since photos and videos of dead children are not enough for you to believe. It's best you see it yourself https://t.co/44E00zsNew pic.twitter.com/XlenHewTPr — Loretta (@lorettabagg) April 22, 2024

Why are you denying what is happening in Gaza? You can refrain from supporting Hamas, but denying the inhumane conditions in Gaza due to Israeli barricades and bombing for years, much like a Holocaust denier. Make up your mind. Babies die every day. Such human waste. https://t.co/0rrIWH0A2T — 🇲🇾‎إدوين 🇲🇾 (@SimpletonED) April 22, 2024

siti 'activist' kasim to miles cheong pipeline https://t.co/MPNwkh8aDF — Tashny Sukumaran (@tashny) April 22, 2024

Same energy as global warming is false because it’s snowing outside. https://t.co/tZ2yH89fl5 — Riverto Thesea (@burstaxon) April 22, 2024

That thread is in the lense of an Israeli. So you’re trusting someone that doesn’t even live in Gaza instead of reading about the hundreds of tweets of actual Palestinians in Gaza sharing about their own daily lives?



Make up your own mind. https://t.co/UCzBtYYy3Y — izzi beraya (@IzzraifHarz) April 22, 2024

Based on our observation, we could only find one Quote Tweet who appeared to side with Siti.

I'd rather believe Siti who'd ACTUALLY helped the natives, risking her life and limb, rather than some influencer and the anti-Jew/anti kafir mob. https://t.co/XQEIYmLh2W — #TheDestroyerOfWorlds (@gangeticus) April 22, 2024

Blaming Hamas or Downplaying Israeli’s Atrocities?

From Gal the lawyer’s “trip” around social media, she concluded that it was necessary to distinguish between the posts made by those whom she claimed were using “emotional extortion” and the “true voices of Gaza”.

She claimed that the “false propaganda” posts used Western buzzwords like “genocide”, “occupation”, “oppression” and “Zionism”.

🧵1/ I’m back from a short trip on a social network with photographs and videos from Gaza, with some brief personal conclusions.



First, it is quite clear that there are those in Gaza who know how to make extensive use of the networks and social media for the purposes of… pic.twitter.com/xbgQDRQf75 — Gal.G, Adv 🇮🇱 (@GalG_IL) April 21, 2024

She said that on her “trip”, she set out to look for authentic people of Gaza, those she has known all her life as these people “use much simpler words and not this indoctrinated manipulation bullshit”.

While Gal admitted “there is quite a lot of suffering, shortages in some places and lack of decent shelter etc”, there is also “a lot of cynical exploitation of it for propaganda purposes”.

She claimed that prior to the 7 October 2023 attack, there was already a lot of poor people in Gaza. Things have become more difficult since 7 October because the war damaged sources of livelihoods and many could no longer go to Israel where they worked.

“So in fact the main source of income is donations and funding from Hamas for control purposes of course. This is how, among other things, Hamas uses the population to ‘work for them’, and also to smile or cry for the cameras on demand,” Gal claimed.

On her conclusion that there was no famine, Gal claimed the problem was that food was not being properly distributed.

She claimed Hamas operatives were selling food meant for free distribution at high prices.

On claims that Gaza has turned into a prison, she claimed it was Hamas that had created a situation where it was expensive for people to leave instead.

Among her resharings of social media posts to back her claims are of people by the beach, people drinking coffee, people asking for online donations and many more.

Gal insisted that while there is suffering in Gaza, she stood by her conclusion that it was “created, used and abused by Hamas”.

Death and destruction

Gal’s “social media trip” pales in comparison to the news coming out of Gaza with most recently, the United Nations (UN) appealed for funds to provide “desperately needed aid” to three million Palestinians.

In an AP report, head of the UN humanitarian office for Gaza and the West Bank Andrea De Domenico said $2.8 billion is needed not only for food, but sanitation, water and health facilities.

Just a few days ago, 10 people including six children were killed following an Israeli airstrike on a house in Rafah with funerals held on Saturday.

Al Jazeera said there was no let-up as Israeli military continued its assault on the city on Saturday, citing their correspondent Tareq Abu Azzoum.

