7 Best Nasi Lemak Berlauk To Try In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mention nasi lemak anywhere in Malaysia and you’ll be sure to find a spot somewhere selling it.

It’s our favourite comfort food and is enjoyed by almost everyone, served in a variety of styles.

The nasi lemak has its traditional mode: made up of rice cooked in coconut milk, chili anchovies, fried peanuts, cucumber and hard-boiled egg.

However, Malaysians love variety so more often than not, you’ll find the traditional nasi lemak is sold with added dishes.

You can have it with fried chicken or beef curry or even seafood.

We have here 7 spots in the Klang Valley that serve up nasi lemak berlauk for you to try.

Nasi Lemak Alor Corner

Alor Corner is known to have one of the best Nasi Lemak in Kuala Lumpur and the queue of people waiting to get their regular breakfast, a dish that can be found everywhere, is a testament to that.

Location: Persimpangan Jalan Alor & Changkat Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday: 8am – 11.30am

Closed on Mondays

Contact Number: +60173117449

More details on Instagram and Facebook.

Nasi Lemak Ujang Corner

It serves undeniably the best nasi lemak in Kuala Lumpur and its nasi lemak sotong variant is a must-order.

This restaurant serves nasi lemak kukus, which results in fluffy and robustly scented rice that pairs well with a variety of accompaniments such as sambal, rendang, and curries.

One speicial thing is that the sambal is cooked longer than usual, resulting in a stronger umami flavour.

Location: Medan Selera MPS Taman Greenwood, Gombak, Batu Caves

Operating Hours:

Mondays: 4pm – 3am

Tuesday – Saturday: 8am – 12am

Sundays: 8am – 4pm

Contact Numbers: +60173337791

More details on Instagram and Facebook.

Nasi Lemak Shop

Bandar Utama’s latest Nasi Lemak spot truly excels in its signature dish: fragrant rice infused with lemongrass and succulent and tender fried chicken leg.

The addition of sambal sotong guarantees a satisfying meal for all patrons.

Location: G10, Oasis Business Centre BU4, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya

Operating Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday: 11.30am – 10.30pm

Closed on Mondays

Contact Numbers: +6018399828

More details on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu

Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu is especially popular during late hours.

Apart from the ayam berempah, they have alternatives like Nasi Lemak Telur Mata and Nasi Lemak Rendang Daging to cater to different tastes.

Seafood lovers can opt for Nasi Lemak Sambal Kerang or Nasi Lemak Sambal Sotong.

Consider adding extras like Sambal Udang Petai, Crispy Paru Goreng, or Begedil Mini for a fuller meal.

Location: 44, Lorong Rahim Kajai 14, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours:

Daily: 5pm – 4am

Contact Numbers: +60135002463

More details on Instagram and Facebook.

Village Park Restaurant

Village Park’s nasi lemak impresses with generous portions and visually appealing presentation.

Their standout ayam goreng berempah, crispy and flavorful, is a customer favorite.

The fluffy yet fragrant rice, coupled with a sweet sambal, satisfies the palate.

For those craving red meat, the beef rendang offers a savoury and tender option.

Location: 5, Jalan SS21/37, Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya

Operating Hours:

Daily: 7am – 5.30pm

Contact Numbers: +60377107860 / +60122738438

More details on Instagram and Facebook.

Nasi Lemak Wanjo Kg Baru

Nasi Lemak Wanjo in Kampung Baru is a beloved spot known for its 55-year legacy.

Renowned as Kuala Lumpur’s best, they offer a standard plate of santan rice with ikan bilis, boiled egg, and cucumber.

Additional rice or sambal is complimentary, allowing you to enjoy your preferred side dishes.

Location: 8, Jalan Raja Muda Musa, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours:

Daily: 6am – 12am

Contact Numbers: +601163361963

More details on Instagram and Facebook.

NALE The Nasi Lemak Company

Nale is a proud Malaysian Creation with a dream to serve the best Nasi Lemak in the World to the World.

They have “addictive sambal” so that’s always a good sign.

Location: G(E)013 Midvalley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours:

Daily: 10am – 10pm

Contact Numbers: +60102063010

More details on Instagram and Facebook.

Save our IG post below so you don’t forget!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.