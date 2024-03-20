TRP
Dress Code Fiasco: Woman Claims Yelled At After She Tried To Enter Hospital In Shorts
Dress Code Fiasco: Woman Claims Yelled At After She Tried To Enter Hospital In Shorts

Despite being addressed in the past; the problem persists.

by
March 20, 2024

There have been many cases in the past of people being denied entry to government premises for not adhering to the dress code.

In the latest episode of Malaysia’s dress code confusion, a Twitter user shared her experience of a security guard allegedly not allowing her to enter a government hospital because she was wearing shorts that “skimmed the knees”.

In detailing her side of the story, Carol Yong said there was an urgent request for her to present at the hospital.

According to Yong, despite notifying the guard that she was requested by the doctors to be there immediately, she was still not allowed to enter.

She was only allowed to enter the premises once a nurse from the hospital gave her a pair of patient’s pants.

She further claimed that the guard shouted at her with some racist remarks.

“And to add to it, the guard shouted ‘Semua India Cina macam babi (All Indians and Chinese are like pigs),” she alleged.

While she shared a snapshot of the security guard at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, taken from behind, there is no video proof of the insult he allegedly hurled.

Many who saw the post were frustrated that the problem still persists despite having been addressed multiple times in the past.

However, surprisingly many said it was Yong’s fault for not following the dress code.

One said that while Yong wanted respect for the urgency, she did not respect the rules that were set.

Another netizen said that penalties should be enforced for people who do not follow the rules of the hospitals.

Others took a more diplomatic approach saying that Yong should have followed the dress code but at the same time the security guard could have been more respectful with his words.

