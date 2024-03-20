Dress Code Fiasco: Woman Claims Yelled At After She Tried To Enter Hospital In Shorts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There have been many cases in the past of people being denied entry to government premises for not adhering to the dress code.

In the latest episode of Malaysia’s dress code confusion, a Twitter user shared her experience of a security guard allegedly not allowing her to enter a government hospital because she was wearing shorts that “skimmed the knees”.

In detailing her side of the story, Carol Yong said there was an urgent request for her to present at the hospital.

According to Yong, despite notifying the guard that she was requested by the doctors to be there immediately, she was still not allowed to enter.

She was only allowed to enter the premises once a nurse from the hospital gave her a pair of patient’s pants.

She further claimed that the guard shouted at her with some racist remarks.

“And to add to it, the guard shouted ‘Semua India Cina macam babi (All Indians and Chinese are like pigs),” she alleged.

Hey @DrDzul @KKMPutrajaya @HRHJohorII I’m wondering why guards at Hospital Sultanah Aminah Blok D refused me entry on the basis of me wearing shorts (skimming the knee) despite me making it clear the docs were requesting my immediate presence? I thought we settled this? (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ydfwuMBUiE — Carol Yong (@carolyong) March 20, 2024

While she shared a snapshot of the security guard at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, taken from behind, there is no video proof of the insult he allegedly hurled.

Many who saw the post were frustrated that the problem still persists despite having been addressed multiple times in the past.

I agree with you Carol, this is an emergency situation, not visiting for fun. These guards can always refer to the Hospital Staffs or Head of Security for final instruction. They are not the final enforcers of dress code. — kumarzone (XY, biology) (@Kumar_Zone) March 20, 2024

This is never ending …. are we all not tired of this repeated incidence over. What is important tolak tepi, what is trivial becomes important subject matters that goes on on — Faribel 🇲🇾 (@faribelm) March 20, 2024

However, surprisingly many said it was Yong’s fault for not following the dress code.

One said that while Yong wanted respect for the urgency, she did not respect the rules that were set.

Why are you wearing shorts at the first place? You want people to respect your urgency but nothing fron your side that respect their duty to ensure everyone come to the hospital follows the rules? Then give 'emergency' as an excuse? Is it take 10 hours for you to wear long pants? — Saya (@AkazSaya95) March 20, 2024

Another netizen said that penalties should be enforced for people who do not follow the rules of the hospitals.

did you not read the hospital rules? @KKMPutrajaya @DrDzul please enforce penalties to those breaking rules on hospital grounds, the same way penalty for smoking in any area of the hospital. — 🍂 Syed Azazil Assegaf- 🟡🔴⚫️ (@MagnaCartaMY) March 20, 2024

Others took a more diplomatic approach saying that Yong should have followed the dress code but at the same time the security guard could have been more respectful with his words.

Hi Carol, understand your frustration, I think u pissed off the most over the shouting event. In the future, it is important for us to learn to adapt to the rules of the places we visit. Peace. — ab (@wahaxs) March 20, 2024

Tentang kod etika pemakaian di premis kerajaan memang dah ada lama dah dan sepatutnya kita semua kena patuh. Tapi pengawal keselamatan tu kena tegur dengan cara yang lebih berhemah. — chubbb (@intanXpayung) March 20, 2024

