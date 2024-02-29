Setia Alam Condo Footage Still Making Rounds, Netizens Say Stop Sharing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local Twitter was abuzz late last night and early this morning when some users came across a shocking footage that was shared on the platform.

Many expressed regret that they had watched it, not knowing the end of the clip was something horrific.

From our checks, an earlier sharing of the footage on Twitter has been deleted but others have popped up.

One post has amassed over 4,600 Retweets since it was shared at 1.28am.

The person behind the account has not deleted it, merely adding: “Sorry I didn’t indicate TRIGGER WARNING.”

We believe the video in question is related to a crime that happened at a Setia Alam condominium last night.

Police said a 32-year-old unemployed Thai woman died after she was allegedly pushed off the 23rd floor of the condominium.

A 37-year-old local man who is a lorry driver was arrested at the scene, as reported by Sinar Harian.

The individual arrested had previous criminal records and also tested positive for cannabis.

According to a witness’ statement, the victim and the suspect were involved in a fight which ended with the suspect allegedly pushing the victim from the 23rd floor.

The footage that found its way to social media captured what looked like a person falling down from a condominium.

According to Shah Alam District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, they received a report about the incident at 10.02pm last night.

Commenting further, he said the investigation is being carried out according to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In the meantime, members of the public who have more information about the case are asked to contact Investigating Officer ASP Muhammad Khairi Kamaruddin on 012-2666025 to assist with the investigation.

Call for sympathy

Social media users are urging others not to share or Retweet the footage and to show some respect to the family of the victim.

Korang jangan dok RT video incident Trefoil Setia Alam tu dah. Have some respect towards the family of the victim. — Jœ  🦷🪥🇲🇾 (@iamdrjoe) February 29, 2024

Don't go sharing the video of the person in Trefoil. Just stop. — Beatrice Luma (@beatriceluma) February 29, 2024

just read about what happened in trefoil setia alam and it's so disturbing and shocking. now i know i'm the last person who should say this but i wish people would stop sharing such sensitive videos msians are so insensitive and love going against basic media ethics 😭 — norma (@normaumaira) February 29, 2024

If you come across footages like this, the ethical thing to do is to refrain from further spreading it. Leave it to the authorities to investigate.

