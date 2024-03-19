Minister’s Recent Tweet On PADU Seen As A Threat By Some Netizens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The PADU system initiative began on 2 January 2024 and it’s purpose is to help the government more accurately target and deliver subsidies to specific segments of society

Yesterday (18 March 2024) Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli tweeted a reminder for the citizens of Malaysia to register soon in PADU as the registration ends on 30 March 2024.

“After March 31, 2024, administrative data from the government department’s updated database will be used for government programs, including the retargeting of subsidies,” he said in the captions of the tweet.

He also stated that if one’s data is not updated then the existing data of the individual will be used to determine the eligibility of the individual to participate in government programs and assistance.

READ MORE: Padu Is Live And Open For Registration For 3 Months

13 hari sebelum pendaftaran dan kemaskini PADU ditutup.



Selepas 31 Mac 2024, data pentadbiran dari pangkalan data jabatan kerajaan yang telah dikemaskini akan digunakan bagi tujuan program-program kerajaan, termasuk penyasaran semula subsidi.



Jika anda tidak mengemaskini data… pic.twitter.com/U00vz1a7NT — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) March 18, 2024

Although the message was intended to remind people to ensure that they have updated their data in the system, it seems like the message was badly received.

Many people who saw the video took it as a threat from the government. One of the netizens asked what would happen if one did not register for the PADU.

‘…. If never register what would happen? Will the citizenship would be revoked?” the netizen commented.

hurm kalau xdafta jd apa? kerakyatan di tarik balik ke? — Duvivant (@Du_Vivant) March 18, 2024

Another netizen said that the message seems to be a threat to the people.

“It’s like threatening the people.. why don’t you register? Why, you know what’s going to happen? Why do you want to threaten the people?” asked the netizen in the replies.

Mcm ugut rakyat je.. hangpa tak daftar hangpa tau la nnt apa jadi.. kenapa nk ugut rakyat? Bukan ke rakyat yg pilih YB? — Muhazzan Mansor (@AnakPakChot) March 18, 2024

One of the netizens pointed out that many people, especially in rural areas, do not have smartphones and internet accessibility to register or update their information in the system

He also said that the government should reach out to the rural areas and campaign there as many people also do not have transport to go to the registration centres that the government has set up.

YB, tak semua org kampung ada smartphone oiii. Buat la program dari kampung ke kampung. Bukan semua org ada kemudahan kenderaan utk dari satu tempat ke tempat apatah lagi nak cari kaunter pendaftaran PADU. Jenguklah ke kampung2 tu. — Khai Rahman (@m_khairahman) March 18, 2024

PADU Had Problems Before

When the system was first launched back in January, many had problems registering themselves and updating their information.

Some of the issues include failure to receive the OTP number.

However, the biggest problem that the people faced was the capability to create an account with someone else’s information, including their postcode and Identity Card number, which was concerning.

READ MORE: Padu Has Registration & Security Issues But It’s Getting Fixed One By One

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.