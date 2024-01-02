Padu Is Live And Open For Registration For 3 Months

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Central Database Hub or Padu initiative was launched today (2 January) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Padu initiative is to help ensure targeted subsidies are delivered efficiently to the right communities.

Anwar said this initiative is crucial for ensuring an equitable distribution of subsidies. He added that by not digitising subsidy delivery through Padu, the affluent would disproportionately benefit from such programmes.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the system aims to be the most comprehensive database established by the government.

Padu is slated for integration with MyDigital ID, the national digital identification system, in the future.

Padu is also said to cover nearly 300 types of data under the federal government and will be managed by the statistics department. The data from state and local governments will eventually be added to Padu.

However, the database will not be integrated with bank information systems as it’s illegal under the Financial Services Act.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said Padu will enable the government to provide assistance based on well-defined criteria and move away from the traditional B40, M40, and T20 classifications.

He explained that Padu will enhance the government’s ability to accurately gauge the socioeconomic status of the population and mitigate disparities linked to disposable income.

This measurement method takes into account the number of dependents and household size; cost of living based on location; distance to workplace; and ownership of assets such as homes, vehicles, and land. Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli

Rafizi shared that 39 variables require updating to enhance the targeting mechanism, strengthen delivery channels, and facilitate more effective program implementation.

What should you do?

Currently, Malaysians aged 18 and above are encouraged to register with the Padu database to verify and update their socioeconomic data.

The registration period, starting today will remain open for three months (until 31 March 2024).

