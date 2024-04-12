Rafizi Shares “Shocking” Raya Break-In Involving 10 “Suspects” But Netizen Wants To Know If They Registered On Padu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is normal to ensure all doors and windows are locked before going away on holiday but sometimes, when criminals are persistent enough, they will find a way.

Unfortunately, this was the case for our very own Economy Minister Rafizi Ramili who returned after Hari Raya to find his house had been thrashed.

He shared this incident on his Facebook page yesterday, saying that there were 10 suspects involved in the incident which resulted in chaos in his house.

The 10 suspects had rummaged through the kitchen cabinets and thrashed fake flowers.

Several suspects attempted to climb to the top level of the house to make off with Rafizi’s workout equipment but failed.

The last suspect was apprehended whilst hiding in between trees.

“The motive is believed to be dissatisfaction as the 10 suspects had been left behind while the family went back for Raya,” he said in his Facebook caption.

If any of you are wondering who these 10 suspects are, it was the cats.

via GIPHY

While the minister shared this funny experience jokingly, many did not quite appreciate the joke.

Many commented that he should concentrate on fulfilling the promises that were given in the manifesto during the last general election rather than making funny posts on Facebook.

Meanwhile, one of the netizens jokingly said that the economy is down and the crime rate in the country has increased.

Another netizen asked if the cats were registered in the Padu system.

Another netizen commented that this should be a lesson to the homeowner to make sure to fulfill the promises made to the cats.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.