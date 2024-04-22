Unveiling Jotun Jotashield Infinity: Elevating Excellence In Premium Exterior Paint

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jotun Malaysia has announced their latest, groundbreaking product, the Jotun Jotashield Infinity.

Pitted against competitors in the premium exterior paint category, this premium exterior paint was put through a series of rigorous testing against competing premium exterior paints and was certified to be the best by reputable independent laboratories.

JOTASHIELD INFINITY

Jotashield Infinity stands as the Proven Best Protection (Jotun’s Best Proven Protection has been tested and certified by independent testing laboratories, and across homeowners and painters throughout the region) for Southeast Asian homes.

The superior formula proved to be the best for protecting homes against the extreme climates unique to the Southeast Asian region, making it ideal for the homeowner who wants only the best.

Proven Durability

Jotashield Infinity has a superior formulation that makes it especially suited for harsh tropical environments, meeting strict standards to withstand intense heat and heavy rain, acting as a strong shield for your home. In tests lasting 12 months, Jotashield Infinity performed better than premium competitors in keeping colours on the wall pristine.

Jotashield Infinity underwent the Florida Outdoor Weathering Test. This rigorous test exposes panels painted with Jotashield Infinity and competing premium exterior paint brands to Florida’s relentless sun, rain and humidity.

The sunny state of Florida, USA has consistently recorded some of the highest UV exposures. And a year’s exposure to Florida’s climate is akin to many years in other locales around the world.

Proven Colour Performance

Jotashield Infinity had the best colour longevity among major premium paint brands, after undergoing strict tests for colour quality. It ensured exterior walls kept their colour and vibrancy over time, so homeowners can enjoy a beautiful house, rain or shine.

Proven Dirt Resistance

Jotashield Infinity performed the best in dirt retention tests, collecting the least amount of dust and unsightly dirt marks from pollution, showcasing its ability in maintaining your home’s immaculate appearance.

Notably, Jotashield Infinity outperformed other products in all categories, confirming its status as the best premium exterior paint in Southeast Asia.

Jotun is excited to announce our latest innovation, Jotashield Infinity. This premium exterior paint has been proven by experts as the solution for homeowners who want durable, long lasting colour, and unparalleled protection from the harsh Malaysian climate. Coupled with our longstanding commitment to providing high quality and advanced innovation, Jotashield Infinity represents the pinnacle of exterior paint technology in the market, ensuring that our customers and partners have peace of mind. Heng Ke Wei, Marketing Manager of Jotun Malaysia & Singapore

THE PREFERRED CHOICE

In research conducted among homeowners and painters across Southeast Asia, Jotashield Infinity consistently ranked as their preferred choice.

The research, conducted with over 400 participants across the region, were a series of controlled blind tests against other premium exterior brands. This comfortably verified Jotashield Infinity’s position as the most preferred exterior paint brand in Southeast Asia.

THE JOTUN PROMISE

The Jotun Jotashield brand has been protecting homes in Southeast Asia since 1985.

The dedicated Research & Development Centre within the region consistently establishes new benchmarks for durability and aesthetics. Working in partnership with Jotun’s Global Research & Development Centre in Norway, it has ensured that Jotashield is the mark of quality, reliability, and trust.

WONDERSCAPES: Colours of Asia by Jotun

Launched in conjunction with Jotashield Infinity, the 2024 Exterior Colour Collection by Jotun features 70 of the region’s top-selling hues and is a tribute to its rich diversity of landscapes, culture, and traditions.

Wonderscapes is a collection of colours inspired by Southeast Asia’s vivid tapestry, meticulously curated by Regional Colour Marketing Manager, Natrah Omar, in close collaboration with Jotun’s Global Colour team.

It offers a stunning array of versatile neutrals and elegant shades that perfectly complement one another.

The unique palette of colours allows the homeowner to easily select and combine colours to create a beautifully curated home.

For more information, click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.