Teacher In Johor Uses Entire Bonus To Renovate Classroom

There have been many stories of how teachers have gone above and beyond for their students.

Kamal Darwin is one such example. He spent his bonus to renovate a classroom at Sekolah Kebangsaan LKTP Air Tawar Empat, Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Kamal shared the process of the renovation on his social media pages.

According to him, the renovation was done after getting approval from the school’s administrator and the parents.

“Where did the 2K bonus go? I am here to tell you,” he said in a post which was accompanied by before-and-after photos.

From the pictures, it can be said that the classroom looked like a typical Malaysian classroom with bright colours, wooden tables and chairs and the standard arrangement and layout.

However, after the renovation, the classroom looks very much different. Kamal gave it a fresh and contemporary look.

He also replaced the old wooden tables and chairs with new furniture which looks more comfortable for the students.

He used a combination of white and grey for the classroom which makes it look more spacious and brighter.

There is also a space for students and teachers to relax at the front corner of the class. This corner has been set up with comfortable chairs and a coffee table.

“My theme is to be simple and comfortable for me and the students,” Kamal said.

The whole process took him one week to complete. Kamal said he was not alone as other teachers, staff, and parents also helped.

“… this is not the result of my work alone but also of parents, SKAT4 cleaning staff, and senior teachers who contributed ideas as well as SKAT4 administrators and not forgetting PIBG,” Kamal said.

He also said that as a teacher, his duty is not only to teach the students but to provide them with a comfortable, cheerful, and clean environment to learn.

“This is the result of my work even though it’s only been 3 months in this school! God willing, if I am given a task, I will do it to the best of my ability in the future,” Kamal said.

Many people who saw the postings were glad and appreciated the efforts.

Suka dgn konsep dekorasi kelas ni. Nampak minimalist dan tidak berserabut.👍 — M (@drmohdmazharul) March 5, 2024

(Love the concept of decorating this class. Looks minimalistic and non-fibrous)

Woww cantik dan nampak cool — 👑 SonesLoveSoshi 💗 (@soneslovesoshi) March 4, 2024

(Woww beautiful and looks cool)

Wow mantap bro, semoga rezeki tu tak hanya terhenti takat 2k tu tapi rezeki akan sentiasa mengalir selagi mana memberi manfaat kepada para pelajar. SYABAS! — Zōl 🇵🇸 (@Fizozamry) March 4, 2024

(Wow that’s great bro, I hope the sustenance doesn’t just stop at the 2k level but the sustenance will always flow as long as it benefits the students. WELL DONE!)

