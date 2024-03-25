Malaysian Twitter Blows Up As Sister Drops Allegation Of Married Teacher Grooming Her Underage Brother

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Twitter user recently shared a shocking claim of a secondary school teacher who was grooming her 17-year-old brother.

The allegation went viral and the case is still under investigation.

Grooming is a serious offence and authorities are investigating the teacher, said to be married with 5 kids, for alleged romantic relations with her underaged student.

The twitter user claimed her younger brother fell victim to grooming by his Mathematics teacher.

The now deleted post went viral, as netizens showed concern and disgust towards the matter upon reading the exchanged text messages.

Screenshots of texts allegedly between the teacher and her underage student.

The victim’s family have lodged a police report, and are only using the Twitter platform to help engage with higher authorities on the matter.

A follow up tweet from the victim’s sister states that the teacher arrived at the police station with her husband, and he is allegedly well aware of the situation.

However, she is baffled how the teacher is still contacting her brother after being investigated.

Fyi, husband dia aware pasal kes ni. Sebab time report polis, cikgu wani dan husband memang datang ke IPD untuk soal siasat. 😔 yes mmg gila berani. But lepas tu STILL contact my brother, like husband dia tk kesah ke? Im also confused — ßellinda (@ntshbll) March 22, 2024

While the initial tweet has been deleted, screenshots of the conversations between the teacher and the underaged victim are being circulated, along with a video of them caught sitting by the beach together.

More information has emerged, as reported by Awani, as the mother claimed that the victim had red marks on his neck after leaving the library with the teacher.

Sepang police chief, Asst Comm Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the investigation into the teacher accused of having a relationship with her 17-year-old student is nearly finished, with the case set to be referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

Siti Kamsiah Hassan, principal assistant director of Bukit Aman’s sexual, women, and child investigations division, stated that both the teacher and student have been called to provide their statements after the police report was lodged in December last year.

Despite being transferred to another school, the teacher and student reportedly maintained contact and met secretly at a beach, as claimed by the victim’s sister.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

The student’s mother stated that she was contacted by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to arrange a meeting to discuss the issue.

