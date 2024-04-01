Bon Estates Unveils BON Experience With Historic EV Convoy To Johor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a pioneering move that underscores its commitment to sustainability and community building, Bon Estates launched The Bon Experience last weekend, marking the beginning of an innovative journey to foster The Bon Community and cultivate raving fans.

This initiative springs from the belief that owning a home at Bon Estates transcends the conventional, evolving into a lifetime of exceptional experiences.

The inaugural event of The Bon Experience witnessed an unprecedented collaboration with Auto Bavaria, showcasing a convoy of 15 cutting-edge BMW EV iX50 and iX40 cars on a record-setting journey to Johor on 23 and 24 March.

This event invited Bon buyers and members of The Bon Community to partake in a groundbreaking EV convoy drive experience, setting a new benchmark in the automotive and real estate industries.

Bon Kiara, at the heart of this initiative, stands as an EV-ready residential marvel where every unit is equipped with EV isolator points, epitomizing the vision for a sustainable future.

This groundbreaking journey demonstrated the practicality and efficiency of electric vehicles, with the convoy making just one charge break before arriving at DoubleTree by Hilton in JB, with plenty of battery life to spare.

The evening in Johor was marked by a lavish Buka Puasa dinner hosted at the Feruni Tebrau retail showroom, celebrating the successful collaboration between Bon Estates and Feruni. This partnership also extends to the incorporation of Feruni’s premium homogeneous tiles in the typical units and common areas within the Bon Kiara development, blending luxury with sustainability.

The return journey to Bangsar was equally successful, with all 15 cars completing the trip safely after just one charging stop, further proving the viability and comfort of long-distance EV travel.

The Bon Experience’s debut event has sparked conversations among buyers and community members about the exciting prospect of becoming neighbors, truly embodying the spirit of community that Bon Estates aims to foster. We are thrilled by the success of The Bon Experience’s inaugural event and the enthusiastic participation of our community. This is just the beginning. We are committed to curating more such experiences that bring our community together and set a new standard in luxury living. Chan Jin-Wy, CEO of Bon Estates

Bon Estates invites everyone to look forward to more curated experiences and to join The Bon Community today, embarking on a journey that redefines the essence of home and community.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.