[Watch] Comedian Sends Son To Wrong School, Shares Funny Incident On TikTok

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video that was shared yesterday went viral and made many people laugh because a father sent his child to the wrong school.

The father in the incident was well-known comedian, Sharol Azizie Azmi, better known as Sharol Shiro.

@shahrol.shiro Atas faktor kesibukan kerja, sy minta bantuan isteri uruskan kemasukkan darjah satu sekolah anak. Dalam perbincangan nak masukkan Iqi ke sekolah mana, ada dua nama sekolah yang disebut. Cerita hari ini, sy hantar anak ke sekolah. Lepas beberapa jam hantar Iqi, sy dapat satu panggilan telefon katanya dari pihak sekolah. Risau jugak la kalau ada apa2 berlaku, rupanya sy tersalah hantar anak ke Sekolah 🤣🤣🤣 Iqi dah siap masuk kelas belajar tapi dia pelik bila tengok padang tak sama macam sekolah dia pergi sebelum puasa tu. Terus dia jumpa cikgu bagitau "Cikgu, rasanya saya salah sekolah ni". Cikgu tengok nametag dia "Eh, betullah, kamu bukan sekolah sini". Terus dia hantar ke pejabat. Kepada ayah di luar sana, jangan lakukan kesilapan sebegini. Maafkan ayah yer Iqi 🤣🤣🤣 dan terima kasih cikgu2 yang membantu 🙏🙏🙏 ♬ bunyi asal – Shahrol Shiro

Sharol as usual sent his child to school early in the morning, but several hours later he received a call from the school in Kluang, Johor asking him to collect his child.

Initially baffled, he asked if his son had caused any problems.

To that, the teacher replied saying that his son did nothing wrong, but it was him who had erred.

“What is my mistake teacher,” he asked.

The teacher said that he sent his son to the wrong school!!!

After the call, Sharol rushed to the school to pick up his son who was waiting for him in the school office.

As he entered the office, he was greeted by a teacher asking him jokingly if he was drunk.

“Luckily your child was smart” she added.

He explained that for the past two days, the boy’s mother had been dealing with school matters.

So when it was his turn to send the boy to school, all he remembered was “Sekolah Kampung Melayu”.

It turns out there is no Kampung Melayu in the name of the school his son is registered in.

Later he apologised to his son for sending him to the wrong school and took a picture with everyone present there as a memory.

Many people who saw the video found it to be funny. One of the netizens shared a similar incident where her husband sent their child to the wrong school.

Another netizen said that all fathers are the same.

“All fathers are the same because most of the school business is taken care of by the mothers,” the netizen commented.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.