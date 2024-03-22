Pollution In Kulai Lake Not Caused By Wastewater Discharge From IWK’s Sewage Treatment Plant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was previously reported that hundreds of dead fish were spotted at a lake in Taman Matahari, Bandar Indahpura in Kulai, Johor.

Johor Health and Environment Committee Chairman Ling Tian Soon, citing the findings by the Johor Department of Environment, attributed the incident to water pollution caused by a damaged component in a sewage treatment plant system.

“The sewage treatment plant is suspected of discharging sewage effluent via bypass,” Ling had said in a statement, as reported by Harian Metro.

Following that, Indah Water Konsortium issued a statement to refute this finding.

IWK said their operation team conducted a thorough investigation at the nearest sewage treatment plant to Taman Matahari Lake, the Inderapura Sewage Treatment Plant (JKI059) on Tuesday.

The findings revealed that the effluent discharged from the plant fully complies with the regulations set by the Department of Environment (DOE). Indah Water Konsortium

It added that investigations confirmed that the discharged effluent did not enter the area of the lake reported to be polluted.

IWK explained that the Taman Matahari lake comprised two distinct sections.

The effluent discharged from the IWK sewage treatment plant is directed to a separate section of the lake, different from the one that had been reported to be polluted. Indah Water Konsortium

Additional investigations found that no deceased fish were found at the location where the effluent is discharged, IWK said.

IWK is committed to addressing pollution cases and strives to provide efficient sewerage services, which includes maintaining sewage treatment plants in optimal conditions to ensure effective operation. It is important to note that all treated effluent discharged from IWK’s sewage treatment plants must meet the standards set by regulatory authorities. Indah Water Konsortium

