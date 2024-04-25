Indah Water Recognised As Top Four Leaders For SDG6 Pledge At London Summit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The national sewerage company, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd has been recognised as one of the top four leaders for the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6) Pledge at the 2024 Global Water Summit, standing alongside three other companies – Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority from Cambodia, National Water & Sewerage Corporation from Uganda and Sanepar from Brazil.

The acknowledgment highlights IWK’s unwavering dedication and global impact in striving towards achieving its SDG6 2030 commitment.

As one of the esteemed 300 Water Leaders Initiative, IWK’s recognition underscores its pivotal role in elevating ambition and raising awareness of SDG6 on a global scale.

Notably, IWK’s SDG6 pledges are aligned with its overarching business plan strategy, encompassing initiatives such as extending its connected wastewater services in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan, enhancing scheduled desludging acceptance rates and fostering green and circular economy initiatives through its waste-to-wealth programme.

Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasised that this achievement marks a significant milestone for both the company and the nation as a whole.

It is inspiring to witness Malaysia step onto the global stage, standing shoulder to shoulder with leaders from the utilities industry worldwide. This recognition IWK has achieved certainly fuels our longstanding commitment to a greater green and sustainability mission, aligning with Malaysia’s MADANI aspirations. Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof

The evaluation, conducted by the Global Water Intelligence, thoroughly assessed the organisation’s credibility, strategies planned with implementation statuses and successes supported by evidences.

IWK’s achievement of being ranked among the top four in SDG6 evaluation among 300 Global Water Utilities marks a significant milestone and a source of pride for the organization. William Muhairwe, Executive Director for the Global Water Leaders Group

IWK’s Chairman, Ahmad Johnie Zawawi expressed the company’s heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Fadillah, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and all stakeholders and IWK customers for their continuous support.

Being recognised as the top 4 SDG champion is truly a momentous occasion for IWK. My deepest gratitude to all IWK Board of Directors, management team and all the staff for their unwavering commitment in all of the sustainability efforts in achieving our SDG6 agenda. As IWK marks its 30th anniversary this year, it takes pride in its dedication to serving all Malaysians. Continuing to play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable development, the company focuses on responsible management of sewerage systems, protection of public health, fostering innovative green practices and championing environmental conservation for the nation’s overall well-being. Ahmad Johnie Zawawi, IWK chairman

IWK’s Chief Executive Officer, Narendran Maniam added that IWK remains committed to the continuous pursuit of excellence across all aspects of our operations, with a particular focus on advancing environmental conservation efforts in line with Malaysia’s overarching commitment to fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

As we forge ahead, we remain steadfast in our resolve to innovate, collaborate, and lead by example, fostering a sustainable future for generations. Narendran Maniam, IWK chief executive officer

The 2024 Global Water Summit, which was held in London, United Kingdom recently, gathered around 900 water players ranging from the water industry; bringing together professionals, stakeholders, and experts from around the world to discuss key challenges, innovations, and opportunities in the water sector.

The summit covers a wide range of topics including water management, technology, finance, policy, and sustainability, serving as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration to address global water issues collectively.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.