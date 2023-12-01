Llaollao Turns Trending Comment Into Actual Yogurt “Date” With IIUM Graduate Fahd

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One thing about brands these days is that they’re pretty much on the ball when it comes to latching on to the latest trends or viral content.

A cute story unfolded recently when the graduation video of an International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) graduate unexpectedly went viral.

It was just an 18-second video posted by the graduate on his Tiktok account @dahfvader.

The video showed him walking out of the convocation ceremony and smiling while showing his diploma.

That’s it, that’s the video. Since it was posted four days ago, the video has amassed 3 million views.

But why?

Here’s where it got interesting. The graduate, who goes by Fahd, is apparently a fashion model with good looks.

When he posted the video, it attracted the social media admins of several big corporations and brands, including frozen yogurt Llaollao, Rapid KL, the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN), Bata Malaysia, Indah Water Konsortium, FamilyMart and soo many more.

We’re not quite sure which of these posted the first comment but it looks like it could have been Llaollao who started the ball rolling with: “Llaollao, 24, pandai buat yogurt.”

Fahd replied to them that Llaollao was his favourite.

RapidKL hopped on the bandwagon later and said: “RapidKL, 25, pandai bawak tren.”

Even Indah Water offered themselves up: “Indah Water, 23, indahkan kehidupan kita.”

PTPTN Selangor wrote: “PTPTN Selangor, 22, single, jangan lupa saya.”

Fahd cheekily replied that he will not forget them for the duration of his loan repayment the next 10 years.

FamilyMart went with their specialty: “FamilyMart, 20, pandai buat oden kuah tomyam.”

Llaollao takes it one step further

As Fahd had told them the frozen yogurt brand was his favourite, the company reached out to him and today they posted a video of Fahd enjoying the yogurt with three girls.

They captioned the video: “Cinta terbalas.”

We have yet to see other brands getting their “dates” with Fahd, but we have to say the most interesting one to watch, if it happens, will be Indah Water!

