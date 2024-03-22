Style Your Raya With Jotun X Christy Ng

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the arrival of Ramadan and the ensuing Raya celebrations, Jotun is again making waves in the realm of fashion through its continued collaboration with Christy Ng.

The ongoing partnership sees the reveal of a limited-edition tote bag, designed with the colours from Jotun’s Global Colour Collection 2024 palette, CANVAS and inspired by the nostalgia of festive family reunions.

Building on the success of our CNY collaboration, we are delighted to once again work with Christy Ng to recognise the beauty of colours beyond walls. This ‘Balik Kampung’ tote bag expressed through our CANVAS palette is a modern interpretation of culture, deeply rooted in Malaysian heritage. While we aim to inspire homeowners with Jotun’s stunning colours in giving their homes a refreshed look, we are also reminding them to reflect on the sentiments of this festive season and its cultural importance. Yousra Lemaamer, Marketing Manager of Jotun Malaysia & Singapore

The tote bag’s carefully chosen colours and designs not only evoke nostalgia of returning home but is also a reflection of deep emotions derived from the Jotun Global Colour Collections 2024 CANVAS palette.

Through this palette of colours, Jotun aims to provide homeowners with high-quality paints for their makeovers as well as curated aesthetics to uplift and elevate their surroundings – keeping Jotun top of mind.

This exclusive canvas tote bag is available for redemption online with a minimum spend of RM500 on Jotun premium paints from 15 March to 31 May 2024, including Majestic Sense interior paint and Jotashield Ultra Clean exterior paint.

Jotun’s Majestic Sense, engineered with innovative clean air technology for indoor air purification, beautifully enhances the latest 2024 Global Colour Collections (GCC 2024), which features 23 colours designed to inspire consumers to explore their creativity and encourage self-expression – all while providing a luxurious look.

We are pleased to continue this project with Jotun to make this Raya a stylish one for our customers. Together, we aim to celebrate the essence of Raya through designs that resonate with our shared audience. This tote bag is not just a fashion statement; it is a canvas that inspires us to connect us with colours. Christina Ng, Founder & CEO of Christy Ng

Consumers can also opt for Jotashield Ultra Clean, a notable product that features innovative AntiDirt Technology, allowing exterior walls to self-clean with rain.

This limited-edition tote bag demonstrates the perfect blend of fashion and home design, enabling consumers to transform their personal spaces and style simultaneously, with a single item.

The tote bag can be redeemed either online through Jotun Malaysia’s website or physically at selected Christy Ng outlets, while stocks last. For online redemptions, customization options are available, to give it a more personalised touch or as a gift for family and friends.

Consumers may sneak a peek of the tote bag which is showcased in Christy Ng stores across Malaysia.

Apart from this, customers who visit selected Jotun Flagship Stores during its activation will receive complimentary colour consultations and free paint vouchers on top of the instant bag redemption.

To find out more on the schedule of the Jotun Flagship Store activations, click here.

