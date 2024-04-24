Lumut Heli Crash: Mom Was ‘So Excited’ Last Raya, Daughter Recalls

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is still reeling over the helicopter crash in Lumut, Perak yesterday which claimed the lives of 10 Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officers.

However nothing can compare to the shock and devastation of the families and friends they left behind.

What was supposed to be a flypast rehearsal for the Navy Day celebration turned into tragedy when RMN’s AW139 helicopter and its Eurocopter Fennec collided mid-air resulting in the fatal crash of both aircraft.

Petty Officer Noor Rahiza Anuar was among the officers killed.

Her cheerful attitude during the recent Hari Raya celebrations now feels like she knew it would be her last, remarked her brother.

As reported by NST, her brother Abdul Latif said Noor Rahiza took many videos and shared them in the family WhatsApp group. She also took the lead in decorating their father’s house for the celebration.

The last picture that she took with her family during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is a now a memory that her family holds dear.

The same was shared by her eldest daughter Nur Qistina Awliyah Mohd Azinor, 16.

She said her mother had really enjoyed taking photographs during Hari Raya.

“During the holidays, she was the one who had the most fun taking pictures of everyone. Papa said, look at mama, very excited. Mama said it’s okay, who knows this is the last Raya, you can keep it as a memory,” she said as reported by Kosmo.

Who might have thought that her words would become so true so fast.

The tragedy also claimed the life of Muhammad Faisol Tamadun, a Navy lieutenant.

He left behind a wife and two daughters, ages six and ten.

Faisol left for Sabah to report for service on the second day of Hari Raya, having returned home to Kedah a week before Hari Raya.

“He did say he was taking part in rehearsals for the 90th Royal Malaysian Navy Anniversary Parade at the Lumut naval base in Perak and asked me and (our) family to go see it, but I said it was too far,” Noryani Tamadun, his sister said.

However, she did not expect to hear the news of her brother’s passing.

“I was shocked when yesterday morning at 10.15am, just after coming home from selling nasi lemak, my sister who works in Pahang called to inform me that my youngest brother had died in a helicopter accident,” she said as reported by The Straits Times.

Another officer who left behind a family was Joanna Felicia Rohna, 25, from Kampung Sumpas Tampek in Serian. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

A Facebook post by Joanna, who shared her eldest child’s birth, has gone viral.

In the post, she shared that her firstborn child (her daughter) is her strength in life.

She added that people may think that she is the one who is looking after her daughter but in reality, it is the other way around.

“They said I took care of you. In fact, you are the one who took care of my soul until now,” Joanna said.

However, the sharing became more tearful at the end when Joanna asked her daughter to read the statement in case she was no longer on this Earth.

“One moment when I am gone and you if you remember me as an angry mother, then read this, my child,” she said at the end of the posting.

