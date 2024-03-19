Martabak Madness: Negeri Sembilan Bazaar’s Fluffy Delight Takes Internet By Storm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s the second week of Ramadan and social media is filled with mouth-watering videos of delicious delicacies.

But when footage of these perfectly square and super fluffy martabak being sold at a Ramadan bazaar in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan came online, people went absolutely mad!

The video shared by TikTok user and entrepreneur, @nantero, had garnered over 400,000 views and had netizens drooling over how symmetrical, thick and fluffy they were.

Those who saw the video were shocked and said that they looked too good to eat.

Some mentioned that it would be hard to consume as it looks so fluffy.

Others asked if the cooks had used a ruler to prepare the dish as almost all the martabaks were in the same dimension.

dia ukur guna pembaris ke sama je semua size — S̸̫͉̕h̴̦͗͗͝ǎ̴̘̥h̴̺͍̉ȋ̵̬̩̣̓ȑ̵̦̇ (@AimanShahir17) March 18, 2024

Netizens were also curious about what was inside the martabaks. To which, the seller replied by showing its filling which consists of meat, cheese, and sauce.

Martabak

Martabak is a dish that is loved by many around the world. However, no one knows the origin of the dish and it’s quite tricky to pin down where it came from.

Some believe it originated in Yemen, where Indian traders discovered it and brought the recipe back home.

While others posited that the dish, known as mutabar, had originated in Kerala, India. It is believed that Indian merchants introduced it to Yemen, where it was renamed and gained popularity across the Arabian Peninsula.

Nevertheless, it is a dish that is enjoyed by many to this day.

