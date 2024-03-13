Spelling Showdown: DBP’s Correct Take On ‘Murtabak’ & ‘Briyani’ Causes Stir

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) has once again stumped the public after recently sharing the correct spelling of several Malay words related to the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the noted changes was the spelling of “Ramadhan.” DBP said the word should be spelt “Ramadan” instead of “Ramadhan.”

The other words include spelling:

Murtabak as Martabak

Bazaar as Bazar

Kuetiow as Kuetiau

Briyani as Beriani

Terawih as Tarawih

The changes received split responses from netizens as it was hard to get used to.

While some thanked DBP for the clarification, others expressed disbelief that those were the correct spellings, especially for words such as “murtabak/martabak” and “briyani/beriani.”

via GIPHY

A netizen asked DBP for clarification on the changes in spelling because the public has commonly used “incorrect” spellings.

To drive the point home, some were adamant that they would still use the wrong spelling.

However, there is one thing that everyone can agree with. No one spells kuey teow correctly!

Betul martabak macam tu ? Tapi mostly orang sebut murtabak 😵‍💫 — Iqa | AIA Elite Life Planner (@ieqalis_) March 11, 2024

Murtabak lah. MURTABAK. — memiow (@Catblueey) March 13, 2024

mesti penat nak betulkan ejaan martabak tu sebab aku rasa 80% populasi Malaysia (including me) guna murtabak. rasa macam bahasa asing nak eja martabak lol https://t.co/yTXNKZAvRl — izzi berpuasa (@IzzraifHarz) March 11, 2024

Nak tau gak apa justifikasi DBP selaraskan ejaan makanan2 ni sebegini, sebab ejaan yg dikatakan salah tu dah lazim pd masyarakat — KemalZ (@theikhmalzikry) March 11, 2024

Saya tetap akan guna ejaan yang didakwa salah. — Danial Ariff (@dansontheroad) March 11, 2024

inb4 majority of us Malays call it "murtabak" and i for one will not be bothered to change how i say it let alone spell it. Jangan nk menyusahkan boleh tak https://t.co/5SlEEPz2ML — SaiseiSeki_VA 🎙️ Saisei | Seki | Tasura (@saiseiseki) March 11, 2024

If this means being right, then I will be wrong 😤 https://t.co/2F0kXBcPzQ — The Shazana 💜❤️💙🧡💚💛 (@theshazana) March 11, 2024

Nobody spells kueytiaow correctly https://t.co/I3lJaXHThe — zana (@jigeumjana) March 11, 2024

