Spelling Showdown: DBP’s Correct Take On ‘Murtabak’ & ‘Briyani’ Causes Stir
Netizens couldn’t wrap their heads around the correct spelling of words such as martabak and beriani as clarified by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka.
Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) has once again stumped the public after recently sharing the correct spelling of several Malay words related to the holy month of Ramadan.
One of the noted changes was the spelling of “Ramadhan.” DBP said the word should be spelt “Ramadan” instead of “Ramadhan.”
The other words include spelling:
- Murtabak as Martabak
- Bazaar as Bazar
- Kuetiow as Kuetiau
- Briyani as Beriani
- Terawih as Tarawih
Ejaan Bahasa Melayu#Ejaan#DekadBahasaKebangsaan#BahasaJiwaBangsa pic.twitter.com/7HNEPGdYvy— Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (@DBPMalaysia) March 11, 2024
The changes received split responses from netizens as it was hard to get used to.
While some thanked DBP for the clarification, others expressed disbelief that those were the correct spellings, especially for words such as “murtabak/martabak” and “briyani/beriani.”
A netizen asked DBP for clarification on the changes in spelling because the public has commonly used “incorrect” spellings.
To drive the point home, some were adamant that they would still use the wrong spelling.
However, there is one thing that everyone can agree with. No one spells kuey teow correctly!
Betul martabak macam tu ? Tapi mostly orang sebut murtabak 😵💫— Iqa | AIA Elite Life Planner (@ieqalis_) March 11, 2024
Murtabak lah. MURTABAK.— memiow (@Catblueey) March 13, 2024
mesti penat nak betulkan ejaan martabak tu sebab aku rasa 80% populasi Malaysia (including me) guna murtabak. rasa macam bahasa asing nak eja martabak lol https://t.co/yTXNKZAvRl— izzi berpuasa (@IzzraifHarz) March 11, 2024
"Beriani" 😂🤣— jegஅn (@Jegan_6) March 11, 2024
Nak tau gak apa justifikasi DBP selaraskan ejaan makanan2 ni sebegini, sebab ejaan yg dikatakan salah tu dah lazim pd masyarakat— KemalZ (@theikhmalzikry) March 11, 2024
Saya tetap akan guna ejaan yang didakwa salah.— Danial Ariff (@dansontheroad) March 11, 2024
inb4 majority of us Malays call it "murtabak" and i for one will not be bothered to change how i say it let alone spell it. Jangan nk menyusahkan boleh tak https://t.co/5SlEEPz2ML— SaiseiSeki_VA 🎙️ Saisei | Seki | Tasura (@saiseiseki) March 11, 2024
If this means being right, then I will be wrong 😤 https://t.co/2F0kXBcPzQ— The Shazana 💜❤️💙🧡💚💛 (@theshazana) March 11, 2024
Nobody spells kueytiaow correctly https://t.co/I3lJaXHThe— zana (@jigeumjana) March 11, 2024
