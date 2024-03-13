TRP
Spelling Showdown: DBP’s Correct Take On ‘Murtabak’ & ‘Briyani’ Causes Stir
Spelling Showdown: DBP's Correct Take On 'Murtabak' & 'Briyani' Causes Stir

Netizens couldn’t wrap their heads around the correct spelling of words such as martabak and beriani as clarified by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka.

by
March 13, 2024

Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) has once again stumped the public after recently sharing the correct spelling of several Malay words related to the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the noted changes was the spelling of “Ramadhan.” DBP said the word should be spelt “Ramadan” instead of “Ramadhan.”

The other words include spelling:

  • Murtabak as Martabak
  • Bazaar as Bazar
  • Kuetiow as Kuetiau
  • Briyani as Beriani
  • Terawih as Tarawih

The changes received split responses from netizens as it was hard to get used to.

While some thanked DBP for the clarification, others expressed disbelief that those were the correct spellings, especially for words such as “murtabak/martabak” and “briyani/beriani.”

via GIPHY

A netizen asked DBP for clarification on the changes in spelling because the public has commonly used “incorrect” spellings.

To drive the point home, some were adamant that they would still use the wrong spelling.

However, there is one thing that everyone can agree with. No one spells kuey teow correctly!

