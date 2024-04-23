Two Helicopters Crash In Lumut, RMN Confirms No Survivors

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

LATEST UPDATE: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has confirmed that there are no survivors in the crash of two helicopters in Lumut, Perak this morning.

A footage emerged this morning of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters crashing in Lumut, Perak.

It was said that the helicopters collided mid-air before crashing.

TERKINI



Video detik detik sebelum 2 buah Helikopter ATM iaitu Helikopter Fennec dan Helikopter AW139 terhempas di Lumut, Perak https://t.co/CF9S8wBA3A pic.twitter.com/VCZ3iZ0Du0 — Irfan_newboys🇲🇾🇵🇸🏳️🏴 (@Marchfoward) April 23, 2024

According to Sinar Daily, the two helicopters were part of a rehearsal for the RMN Fleet Open Day set to happen next month.

The crash was earlier confirmed by Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri and later by RMN.

The helicopters involved are an AW139 maritime operations helicopter or HOM (M503-3) and a Eurocopter Fennec (M502-6).

Both took off from Padang Sitiawan at 9.03am.

The HOM crashed on the steps of the RMN Lumut Stadium while the Fennec crashed at the swimming pool of the RMN Lumut Sports Complex.

There were seven crew on board the AW139 and three on board the Fennec.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson told the New Straits Times that based on initial information, there were no survivors.

The spokesperson said that firefighters were still in the midst of extracting the victims.

In a statement, the RMN confirmed that all 10 crew members had died and their remains were sent to the RMN Lumut Army Base Hospital for identification process.

RMN said they will form an investigation team to identify the cause of the crash.

They also asked the public to stop sharing videos of the incident out of respect to family members of the victims and the investigation process.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement, Anwar said the country mourns the incident, adding that it was a big loss to the country.

“I was informed that an immediate investigation will be carried out by the Defence Ministry, specifically RMN to identify the cause of the crash,” he said.

Negara berdukacita dengan tragedi yang menyayat hati dan meruntun jiwa membabitkan nahas dua helikopter di Pangkalan TLDM Lumut hari ini.



Takziah kepada semua keluarga mangsa yang terkorban dengan doa agar diberi kekuatan dalam menghadapi musibah ini.



Tragedi ini ternyata… https://t.co/0DPTnuaYEJ — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 23, 2024

