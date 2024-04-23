Heli Crash: RMN Releases Names Of Crew Members, Families Flown Out To Lumut

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has released the names of the deceased in the helicopter crash in Lumut.

The 10 victims of the crash involving two helicopters were of various ranks.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Khalid Nordin said the victims were based in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and Lumut, Perak.

The names of the deceased:

AW139 HOM (M503-3)

(1) Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli – PM Squadron 503

(2) Lieutenant Commander Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Wan Zainal Abidin

(3) Lieutenant Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi

(4) PW II TLR (AQM) Muhammad Faisol Tamadun

(5) PW II TNL Noorfarahimi Mohd Saedy

(6) BM TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar

(7) LK I JJM Joanna Felicia Rohna

Fennec (M502-6)

(1) Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad – PM Squadron 502

(2) Lieutenant Sivasutan Thanjappan

(3) PW II TMK Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi

The crash at 9.32am today happened after a mid-air collision between an Agusta Westland AW139 Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM) and a Eurocopter Fennec.

Following the collision, the AW139 crashed at the steps of the RMN Stadium while the Fennec crashed near the pool of the RMN Sports Complex.

The police confirmed that the bodies of 7 men and 3 women have been recovered and sent to the Lumut RMN Military Hospital to be identified. The post-mortem will be carried out at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh.

The RMN will fly out the families of the victims who are from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, to Lumut today (23 April).

According to standard disaster management operating procedures, Khalid said assistance will be provided to the next of kin.

The RMN has also established an investigation board to investigate the incident.

