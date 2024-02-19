Sunway Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations With Mega Roadshow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

To mark Sunway Group’s 50th Anniversary this year, a Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow offering family-friendly entertainment, limited-time offers, and attractive prizes will take place from 21 February 2024 till 10 March 2024 across four states, namely Penang, Perak, Selangor and Johor.

The Sunway Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow 2024 commemorates five decades of commitment to excellence, sustainability and innovation as a leading conglomerate in Southeast Asia, and serves as a gesture of appreciation to communities throughout the country for their support throughout this 50-year journey.

In addition to a shot at daily lucky draw prizes worth more than RM500,000 in total, visitors of the roadshows can expect once-in-a-lifetime deals from Sunway Theme Parks, Sunway Hospitality and Sunway Malls, and many more, alongside entertaining performances, fashion shows, games and activities.

Discover these amazing offers and more in the Sunway Golden Jubilee Booklet, which can be accessed through the Sunway Super App, available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery.

Sunway Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow dates and locations:

Sunway Carnival Mall – Seberang Jaya, Penang

21 – 25 February

AEON Mall Kinta City – Ipoh, Perak

22 – 25 February

Sunway Pyramid – Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya

29 February – 3 March

Sunway Big Box Retail Park – Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, Johor

5 – 10 March

Sunway started different businesses not just for the sake of profits, but to cater to people’s needs. Throughout the past 50 years, we have touched the lives of countless people from different walks of life and will continue to innovate for future generations to come. Evan Cheah, Group CEO, Digital & Strategic Investments, Sunway Group

In celebration of its 50th anniversary milestone, Sunway will also be ramping up several corporate social responsibility initiatives in line with its commitment to do well by doing good and to leave no one behind.

During Ramadan, Sunway will be working with several NGOs, including its long-term partner Malaysian AIDS Foundation, to bring its signature festive cheer initiative Sinar Ramadan to the underserved communities throughout Malaysia.

In July 2024, Sunway The Good Run will return and welcome more than 10,000 runners in this one-of-a-kind running and fundraising event where all proceeds from the three categories of runs – 5KM, 10KM, 20KM, will be distributed to 50 charity homes nationwide.

Sunway is also pledging to pack over 500,000 meals at its annual Meal Pack-a-thon drive in September 2024 for underprivileged communities in Malaysia and abroad. These packed meals, which adds to Sunway’s overall goal to pack two million meals by 2024, will go towards alleviating hunger and addressing food security among Orang Asli communities, orphanages, senior living homes, and B40 communities in the region.

For more information, click here.

