Unleash Your Inner Jedi At Sunway Pyramid’s LEGO Star Wars Extravaganza
Sunway Pyramid’s Orange Atrium has been transformed into a galactic wonderland, where LEGO and Star Wars enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a universe of brick-built adventures and iconic characters.
Attention, Padawans and Jedi Masters alike! Sunway Pyramid has just launched an out-of-this-world event that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.
The Orange Atrium has been converted into a Rebellion Base, where the love for LEGO and Star Wars collides in an epic celebration.
With the main event this coming Sunday (5 May), visitors can explore the event space and indulge in various activities and promotions.
One of the most enticing offers is the free LEGO Trade Federation Carrier set, available for those who purchase RM800 or more.
This exclusive set is a must-have for any serious LEGO collector or Star Wars aficionado.
Gamers’ Delight: PlayStation 5 Stations Featuring LEGO Star Wars and Fortnite Collaboration
Gamers won’t be excluded from the fun, as the event features PlayStation 5 stations showcasing the latest LEGO Star Wars game in collaboration with Fortnite.
Attendees can get hands-on with the game and experience the thrill of battling through the galaxy in brick form.
For those who prefer to admire LEGO’s artistry, the event boasts stunning displays of intricate LEGO sets guaranteed to leave you in awe.
But the real showstoppers are the life-size statues of beloved Star Wars characters, including the loyal Wookiee warrior Chewbacca, the astromech droid R2-D2, and the protocol droid C-3PO.
Picture-Perfect Moments: Capture Unforgettable Memories with Life-Size LEGO Sculptures
These incredibly detailed sculptures provide the perfect backdrop for memorable photos and selfies.
The event also caters to the young and young-at-heart with a dedicated playing corner where kids and adults can let their imaginations run wild as they build their LEGO creations.
This interactive space encourages creativity and fosters a love for the iconic building blocks.
Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan, a LEGO enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun-filled family outing, Sunway Pyramid’s LEGO Star Wars event will not be missed.
With nostalgia, creativity, and interactive experiences, this galactic celebration promises an unforgettable adventure for all who attend.
So, gather your fellow Padawans, don your Jedi robes, and head to Sunway Pyramid’s Orange Atrium for a journey through the LEGO Star Wars universe.
May the Force be with you!
