Unleash Your Inner Jedi At Sunway Pyramid’s LEGO Star Wars Extravaganza

Attention, Padawans and Jedi Masters alike! Sunway Pyramid has just launched an out-of-this-world event that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

The Orange Atrium has been converted into a Rebellion Base, where the love for LEGO and Star Wars collides in an epic celebration.

With the main event this coming Sunday (5 May), visitors can explore the event space and indulge in various activities and promotions.

One of the most enticing offers is the free LEGO Trade Federation Carrier set, available for those who purchase RM800 or more.

This exclusive set is a must-have for any serious LEGO collector or Star Wars aficionado.

Get ready to channel your inner Jedi or Sith as you explore an incredible array of LEGO Star Wars sets at Sunway Pyramid’s Orange Atrium. From the iconic X-Wings and TIE Fighters to the majestic Millennium Falcon, these intricate brick-built masterpieces will transport you to a galaxy far, far away. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Gamers’ Delight: PlayStation 5 Stations Featuring LEGO Star Wars and Fortnite Collaboration

Gamers won’t be excluded from the fun, as the event features PlayStation 5 stations showcasing the latest LEGO Star Wars game in collaboration with Fortnite.

Attendees can get hands-on with the game and experience the thrill of battling through the galaxy in brick form.

For those who prefer to admire LEGO’s artistry, the event boasts stunning displays of intricate LEGO sets guaranteed to leave you in awe.

But the real showstoppers are the life-size statues of beloved Star Wars characters, including the loyal Wookiee warrior Chewbacca, the astromech droid R2-D2, and the protocol droid C-3PO.

Prepare to be awestruck as you come face-to-face with a life-size LEGO statue of the legendary Wookiee warrior, Chewbacca. Standing tall and proud, this incredibly detailed sculpture captures the essence of everyone’s favourite furry co-pilot. Chewie looks ready to take on the Empire with his signature bandolier and trusty bow caster. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Picture-Perfect Moments: Capture Unforgettable Memories with Life-Size LEGO Sculptures

These incredibly detailed sculptures provide the perfect backdrop for memorable photos and selfies.

The event also caters to the young and young-at-heart with a dedicated playing corner where kids and adults can let their imaginations run wild as they build their LEGO creations.

This interactive space encourages creativity and fosters a love for the iconic building blocks.

Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan, a LEGO enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun-filled family outing, Sunway Pyramid’s LEGO Star Wars event will not be missed.

Feast your eyes on the crown jewel of the LEGO Star Wars universe – the awe-inspiring Millennium Falcon! This colossal masterpiece, meticulously crafted from thousands of LEGO bricks, is a sight to behold. The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy has never looked so good, with its intricate details and sleek design capturing the hearts of Star Wars fans across generations. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

With nostalgia, creativity, and interactive experiences, this galactic celebration promises an unforgettable adventure for all who attend.

So, gather your fellow Padawans, don your Jedi robes, and head to Sunway Pyramid’s Orange Atrium for a journey through the LEGO Star Wars universe.

May the Force be with you!

Step into the dusty, sun-scorched world of Tatooine, where the seedy underbelly of the Star Wars universe comes to life in spectacular LEGO form. Amidst the bustling streets of Mos Eisley, you’ll find yourself rubbing shoulders with the galaxy’s most notorious characters, all masterfully recreated in colourful bricks. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

