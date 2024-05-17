This Halal-Certified Skincare Brand Soothes Sensitive Skin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

True to Skin, an Indonesian Halal-certified skincare brand, is now available in Malaysia exclusively in Guardian stores nationwide.

During the launch at Rabbit Hole Café, True to Skin founder Riska Elastria shared that she created True to Skin because she has sensitive skin and needed products that work best for her.

She set out to create a skincare line that benefits other people who have sensitive skin like her.

Riska embraced the “clean and minimalist” concept and combined the best of Korean and Western skincare.

While studying their product packaging, I noticed that they listed three main ingredients on each product.

As it turned out, True to Skin commits to transparency and education and doesn’t shy away from sharing detailed ingredient formulations to empower customers to make informed choices about their skincare routine.

Matcha Oat Gentle Cleanser Sunfriends Sunscreen Gel

The products are built around a single active ingredient and boosted with other natural ingredients, resulting in a gentle and effective formulation suitable for sensitive skin and pregnancy safe.

For example, True to Skin’s award-winning Matcha Oat Gentle Cleanser has matcha as the main active ingredient and is complemented by oat and heartleaf to help hydrate and calm irritated skin.

Meanwhile, the brand’s acclaimed Sunfriends sunscreen gel also features matcha and is complemented with cica and betaine to help calm, soothe, and balance the skin’s hydration.

Aside from being in Guardian, True to Skin is also available on their official Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok shops.

