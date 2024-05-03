Malaysia’s Piano Prodigy Returns Home For Electrifying MPO Collaboration

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a rare and highly anticipated event, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is gearing up to celebrate the immense talent of two homegrown pianists, Foo Mei Yi and Ng Chong Lim, in a concert titled “Piano Duo: A Celebration of Malaysian Talents.”

The electrifying performance will take place on 25 May at 8:30 p.m. at the esteemed Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) in KLCC.

Foo, the recipient of the 2013 BBC Music Magazine’s Best Newcomer award, is no stranger to the DFP stage, having previously collaborated with the MPO in 2017.

Recognized globally as an innovative pianist with a diverse and eclectic repertoire, Foo has graced the stages of some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Seoul Philharmonic, and English Chamber Orchestra.

Her illustrious list of collaborators features renowned conductors such as Matthias Bamert, Benjamin Zander, Janos Furst, and Martyn Brabbins.

A Rising Star Joins Forces with Foo

Ng, another talented pianist who has made his mark on the international music scene, will join Foo.

Ng has participated in numerous international festivals in Seoul, Greece, and Italy, and has served as a juror at international competitions.

A gifted composer, his works have been premiered in countries such as Taiwan, Germany, and the USA.

He has served as a juror for international competitions and has been featured in various events, including a piano masterclass at the Ideal Music Centre.

A Thrilling Programme Featuring French Wit and Romantic Masterpieces

Together, the MPO and the dynamic piano duo will present Francis Poulenc’s Concerto in D minor for Two Pianos, a lively and witty piece that embodies traditional French qualities.

The concert will open with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s atmospheric work, The Rock, led by MPO Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga, and will conclude with Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor, a deeply absorbing artistic journey that showcases the MPO’s exceptional virtuosity.

In conjunction with this extraordinary concert, Foo and Ng will also host a masterclass at 6:00 p.m. on 23 May at DFP.

This will provide aspiring pianists with a unique opportunity to learn from these accomplished artists.

READ MORE: MPO’s Harry Potter Concert Tickets Vanish Faster Than A Golden Snitch: Sold Out Within Hours Of Release

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.